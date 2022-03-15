Up & Vanished Season 3: Find here all you need to know about the show!!

A documentary-style podcast called Up and Vanished is run by Payne Lindsey. The show looks into cold cases of missing people by looking at previous leads, interviewing witnesses and locals, and doing on-site investigations. The show is made by Tenderfoot TV.

On August 7, 2016, the first season started. It was about Tara Grinstead, a beauty queen, and teacher from Ocilla, Georgia, who went missing. Kristal Reisinger went missing in Crestone, Colorado, in August 2018. The second season premiered in August of that year. The podcast also led to an Oxygen TV special that aired on November 18, 2018. Success with Up and Vanished led to the creation of a number of new podcasts: Atlanta Monster and Radio Rental are just two.

Is there going to be the third season of Up & Vanished?

Season 3 of “Up and Vanished” tries to find justice for a Native American woman who hasn’t been seen for a long time. He wants to talk about missing women on reservations on his show, Payne Lindsey. As it turns out, Apple’s podcast service always has “Up and Vanished” in the top 10 most popular shows. The third season of the show came out this month.

What this show is all about?

Payne Lindsey, the host of the show, is back for season 3. This time, he’s going to look into the disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing from the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in 2017. Up and Vanished is a real-life crime investigation show that looks at cold case disappearances that aren’t the norm. A high school teacher in Georgia went missing, and two people were arrested. In Season 2, a young mother went missing from a remote mountain hamlet in Colorado, and now the case has been closed.

It was interesting that Payne Lindsay, the host, was just a fan of true crime shows like Serial and How To Make A Murderer before he decided to investigate unsolved murders himself. He found out about the 2005 disappearance of Tara Grinstead, a former beauty queen and history teacher from the small Georgia town of Ocilla.

He didn’t know why she was gone. Many people watched the first season of Up & Vanished, which was about the disappearance of Grinstead, for more than 240 million people. In 2017, two arrests were made in connection with the 12-year-old case, which led to a lot of attention.

