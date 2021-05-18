Up to two years in prison: stricter rules against false corona vaccination certificates planned | Free press

Berlin.

With a view to the increasing relaxation of the corona, stricter rules will be introduced against the misuse of vaccination certificates and inspection certificates. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) plans to face future threats of imprisonment or fines for using and handing over false documents.

When issuing digital vaccination certificates, doctors and pharmacists, among others, should check identity cards – this should usually only be possible in the immediate vicinity of the vaccination site. The Bundestag is expected to adopt the new regulations next Thursday. Federal and state governments are also planning another “vaccination summit” for May 27.

When you withdraw from everyday restrictions, it is increasingly important to prove that you have been fully vaccinated, recovered or tested negative – for example, while shopping, leisure or traveling. “Counterfeits are not a trivial offense,” Spahn told Funke media group newspapers (Wednesday). Incorrect information should now also be penalized as a favor. That creates more justice and better protection. “Only those who have really been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can hardly infect others.”

In particular, the use of incorrect vaccination, testing and recovery documents should be punishable by imprisonment of up to one year or a fine – entering false information with up to two years in prison or a fine. This, according to the draft available to the German news agency, should close “gaps in criminal liability”. For example, forging documents is already a criminal offense in this context. The new regulations are now being added to the ongoing parliamentary procedure for amending the Infection Protection Act.

Security measures should also be taken when issuing the additional digital vaccination certificates planned in the EU. As a rule, doctors should be able to prepare them immediately after vaccination. Doctors and pharmacies may do this later. You must then submit the vaccination certificate and another form of identification and point out the possible consequences. “If it is suspected that incorrect or falsified vaccination documentation is being submitted, it is imperative not to provide it,” the statement said.

As a rule, subsequent digital certificates may only be issued “in the immediate vicinity” of the vaccination site – for example, in the same municipality, district or neighboring municipalities. This is to ensure that the form of the proof or the respective issuer is known. However, exceptions must be possible, for example when changing residence.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) was optimistic about the rising vaccination numbers, but at the same time urged caution in the fight against the pandemic. One is on a good and hopeful path, but has “not yet reached the safe coast,” she said after information from participants in the deliberations of the parliamentary group of the Union. Opening steps must be well thought out. The vaccines worked, the chancellor said. The more aggressive a new virus variant is, the more people would need to be vaccinated to gain herd immunity. A source of concern is the Indian virus variant, which is spreading faster than the British one.

On May 27, Merkel and the prime ministers want to meet again at a “vaccination summit”. It should be about vaccinations for children, pupils and students of vocational education. According to information from the German news agency, the digital vaccination certificate and vaccination logistics will also be on the agenda in the summer. According to a decision by the federal and state governments, from June 7, the still valid priority setting should end with a fixed vaccination series. Then everyone can try to make appointments, even if the vaccinations have to continue in the summer.

Children between the ages of 6 and 16 should also be able to wear surgical masks as protection in the pandemic in the future – instead of the previously prescribed special FFP2 masks. This provides for a further amendment to the Infection Protection Act planned by Spahn, first reported by the newspaper “Bild” (Wednesday). “There must be masks to protect them,” said the minister. “Since there are hardly any suitable FFP2 masks for children and young people, we are removing the corresponding requirement for them in federal law.” Surgical masks are available in the right size, they also prevent infections.

In particular, it concerns national requirements for mandatory masks, which were introduced with the Federal Emergency Brake Act – for example on buses and trains, when visiting the hairdresser or for medical appointments. There are general exceptions to this mask requirement for children under the age of six, among others. There are also mask regulations in the states. (dpa)