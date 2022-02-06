up to 290 euros discount for this powerful 5G smartphone

In 2021, OnePlus launched its new range of high-end smartphones, while also announcing a partnership with the Hasselblad brand to significantly improve the photo quality of its devices, where the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 PRO are deployed. If you want to switch to mobile, you’ve come to the right place, because the Pro version can benefit from a discount of up to 290 euros on the entry-level price.

OnePlus 9 Pro: the king of power

Power has always been the spearhead of OnePlus and the 9 Pro model has it in its belly:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Graphics chip: Adreno 660 RAM: 8 GB in LPDDR5 Storage: 256 GB in UFS 3.1

With this configuration, you can launch any games and applications. They will be quiet for a few years.

Where the OnePlus Pro 9 excels is its 6.7-inch curved LTPO screen with QHD+ resolution. Its panel also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility.

For 659 euros you have the best of OnePlus, while on the official store it is 919 euros. And if you have a CDAV subscription, the promotional code 30DES399CDAV increases to 629 euros. We also have a good plan with Jabra headphones.

On the photo side, to go into a little more detail, it has 4 sensors on the back and 16 megapixels on the front:

Sony IMX789; 48 megapixels; OIS; f/1.8, main sensor Sony IMX766; 50 megapixels; f/2.2, ultra wide angle8 megapixels; OIS; f/2.4, telephoto 2 megapixels, monochrome

And for autonomy, the battery is compatible with Warp Charge 65T technology.

