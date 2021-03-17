Unsweetened Almond Milk Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2027

To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Unsweetened Almond Milk Market research report. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this market report. The market study carried out in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. The attention on the overwhelming players THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Daiya Foods Inc., SunOpta, Blue Diamond Growers, Tofutti Brands, Inc., Califia Farms, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc, Hiland Dairy, Ecomil, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Pureharvest, MALK ORGANICS., Elmhurst 1925, Rude Health, Orgain, Inc., New Barn Organics, Alpro, Sanitarium other domestic and global players.

Unsweetened almond milk market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with a CAGR of 13.00% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness regarding good health drives the unsweetened almond milk market.

Almond milk is a type of plant milk produced from almonds which provides nutty flavour and creamy texture. It is a nutritious milk with plenty of health benefits and rich in calcium and vitamins. Almond milk is made by blending almonds and then mixing it up with water and straining the mixture to remove solid content.

Rising need for lactose intolerance and hypercholesterolemia is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing the need for lactose intolerance and hypercholesterolemia, rising inclination towards plant-based products and rising demand of low-calorie nutritious milk are the major factors among others driving the unsweetened almond milk market swiftly. Hiking demand for almond milk all over the globe and new product innovations in the food industry will further create new opportunities for the unsweetened almond milk market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

However, the rising cost of almonds is the major factors among others acting as a restraint, and will further challenge the unsweetened almond milk market in the forecast period.

By Category (Conventional, Organic),

Application (Beverages, Frozen Desserts, Personal Care, Others),

Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Cartons),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based)

The countries covered in unsweetened almond milk market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the unsweetened almond milk market due to the rising consumption of grab-and-go beverages and increasing lactose intolerant consumers in this region. Europe is the expected regions in terms of growth in unsweetened almond milk market due to increased disposable income, major presence of dairy farms, and increasing intake of dairy products.

