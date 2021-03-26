Unprecedented Surge Expected in Global Chlorine Demand in Future

Growth drivers like soaring demand for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and increasing consumption of chlorine for water treatment applications will escalate the chlorine market at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020–2030. The market stood at $36,845.0 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach $63,121.6 million by 2030.

Moreover, the adoption of this compound for treating water used for irrigation purposes and swimming pools, is increasing. Additionally, governments across the world are taking initiatives to regulate the supply of safe, treated, and clean water, thereby, facilitating the market growth.

The application type segment of the market is categorized into ethylene dichloride (EDC)/PVC, solvents, inorganic chemicals, chloromethanes, and isocyanates & oxygenates. Among these, the EDC/PVC category dominated the market in 2019 and it is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is ascribed to the widescale application of chlorine in the chlorination process for the production of EDC/PVC. With the amplifying demand for EDC/PVC in end-use sectors like building and construction, electrical and electronics, and automotive, the demand for this chemical will rise in the coming years.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Application

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC)/Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Inorganic Chemicals

Isocyanates & Oxygenates

Solvents

Chloromethanes

By End Use

Plastics

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Pesticides

Geographical Analysis