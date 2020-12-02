Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Some of the key players operating in the global unmanned underwater vehicles market are SAAB Seaeye, Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Oceaneering International Inc, Teledyne Technologies, Atlas Elektronik, International Submarine Engineering, Bluefin Robotics, Boston Engineering Corporation, and BAE Systems.

Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) is a robot vehicle that can operate underwater without occupancy of human being. These are thus self-propelled vehicles and are commonly used in industries and in military operations. The vehicles are equipped with the instruments and sensors required for the specific task. These may be sonar, camera, explosive devices, chemical injectors, and various others. UUV are used for various applications including surveillance, reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, ocean floor mapping, pipeline inspection, polar ice research, anti-submarine warfare, and several others.

The global unmanned underwater vehicles market is expected to experience growth with the increase in navel applications for safety and security purposes. In addition, the increase in number of offshore oil &gas activities is also expected to propel the market growth in the future. Rise in surveillance activity for security, increase in rigid rules ®ulations, and surge in government investments further accelerate the growth of the unmanned underwater vehicles market. However, the unmanned underwater vehicles market may be negatively affected due to the economic crisis and defense budget cuts.

The global unmanned underwater vehicles market is segmented by type, product, application, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). By product, the market is divided into small vehicles, high-capacity electric vehicles, work class vehicles, heavy work class vehicles, man portable, light weight vehicles, and heavy weight vehicles. By application, the market is classified into large vehicles commercial exploration, defense, scientific research, and miscellaneous. By region, the global unmanned underwater vehicles market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The global unmanned underwater vehicles market size has been analyzed across four major regions.

• Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the unmanned underwater vehicles for strategy building.

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in each region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market trends along with their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The global unmanned underwater vehicles market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Scope of the Report:

By Type

• Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

• Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

By Product

• Small Vehicles

• High-capacity Electric Vehicles

• Work Class Vehicles

• Heavy Work Class Vehicles

• Man Portable

• Light Weight Vehicles

• Heavy Weight Vehicles

• Large Vehicles

By Application

• Commercial Exploration

• Defense

• Scientific Research

• Miscellaneous

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific)