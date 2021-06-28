Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2021 to 2031

The global unmanned traffic management (UTM) market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 18% over the next ten years, with drone operators being the largest end users across the world. Steadily soaring demand is expected for UAVs and autonomous aerial vehicles in context with various applications across multiple sectors, owing to massive surge in air traffic over the assessment period.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the unmanned traffic management (UTM) market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of unmanned traffic management systems.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing unmanned traffic management systems, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and service across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of unmanned traffic management systems during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for UTM are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying the potential resources, considering the services in the global unmanned traffic management market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the UTM market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for unmanned traffic management systems has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading players in the unmanned traffic management market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of unmanned traffic management systems has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Key Market Segments Covered

Type Persistent Unmanned Traffic Management Non-persistent Unmanned Traffic Management

System Technical Infrastructure Systems Communication Infrastructure Navigation Infrastructure Surveillance Infrastructure Spatial Infrastructure Human Interface Components Unmanned Aircraft Systems UAS Registration Systems UAS Traffic Management Systems

Airspace Controlled Unmanned Traffic Management Uncontrolled Unmanned Traffic Management

Environment Urban Unmanned Traffic Management Rural Unmanned Traffic Management ATM (Airport) Unmanned Traffic Management Others

End User Drone Operators Drone Pilots Recreational Users Airports Emergency Service Public and Local Authorities

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market?

What opportunities are available for the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market?

