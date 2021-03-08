Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Size, Key Players Ocean, Kongsberg, BAE Systems, EchoBlue, Atlas and more, Emerging Technologies and Forecast 2026

Unmanned marine vehicles are autonomous robots that are designed to be operated either underwater or on its surface without the need of any human intervention, although another variant of these vehicles are remotely operated by a human. The size of these vehicles depends on their usage and deployment; mostly designed for surveillance purposes and are therefore equipped with sensors, cameras so that the recorded data can be monitored by an individual.

Global unmanned marine vehicles market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of expenditure and investments provided by various governments & private organisations for the advancement of products along with a rise in threats from coastal areas.

The research and analysis conducted in Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the demand for surveillance equipments and instruments amid a growth of oceanic surveillance for defense applications; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of applications along with enhanced capabilities for scientific research and border surveillance; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased usage of unmanned marine vehicles for underwater mapping particularly for marine geoscience studies is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Significant financial costs associated with these equipments; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Limited range area coupled with high maintenance costs are factors expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation : Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market

By Type

Surface

Underwater

By Control Type

Remotely Operated

Autonomous

By Application

Oceanographic Survey

Hydrographic Survey

Environmental Monitoring

Marine Security & Defense

Marine Patrolling

Offshore Mining

Others

Underwater Photography

Hull Cleaning

Deep Sea Exploration

By End-Users

Defense & Homeland Security

Research

Commercial

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global unmanned marine vehicles market are Ocean Aero, Inc.; Kongsberg Group; BAE Systems; EchoBlue Ltd; Atlas Elektronik; General Dynamics Corporation; L3 ASV; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; SeaRobotics Corporation; ECA GROUP; Textron Inc.; BaltRobotics; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; Boeing; Deep Ocean Engineering; EvoLogics GmbH; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Subsea Tech; OceanAlpha; QinetiQ; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Saab AB; Oregon Iron Works, Inc.; Fugro; BIRNS, Inc.; SUBSEA 7 and International Submarine Engineering Limited.

Country Level Analysis

The Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, L3 Technologies, Inc. announced that they had acquired ASV Global, LLC. This acquisition will significantly expand their unmanned marine solutions & capabilities, which include anti-submarine warfare, surface combatant unmanned off-board sensors, also integrated unmanned surface and undersea vessel. The integrated operations will form a new company known as “L3 ASV”.

In April 2018, BAE Systems announced that they are investing 10 million pounds for the upgradation of their Maritime Integration & Support Centre (MISC) situated in Portsmouth, England. The facility provides support to the “Royal Navy” warships along with focusing on research and advancement of technologies. This investment will further advance the development of technologies such as information & electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles and new weapons.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

