Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Size, Key Players Ocean, Kongsberg, BAE Systems, EchoBlue, Atlas and more, Emerging Technologies and Forecast 2026

Unmanned marine vehicles are autonomous robots that are designed to be operated either underwater or on its surface without the need of any human intervention, although another variant of these vehicles are remotely operated by a human. The size of these vehicles depends on their usage and deployment; mostly designed for surveillance purposes and are therefore equipped with sensors, cameras so that the recorded data can be monitored by an individual.
Global unmanned marine vehicles market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of expenditure and investments provided by various governments & private organisations for the advancement of products along with a rise in threats from coastal areas.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid rise in the demand for surveillance equipments and instruments amid a growth of oceanic surveillance for defense applications; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Rising levels of applications along with enhanced capabilities for scientific research and border surveillance; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increased usage of unmanned marine vehicles for underwater mapping particularly for marine geoscience studies is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Significant financial costs associated with these equipments; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Limited range area coupled with high maintenance costs are factors expected to restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation : Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market
By Type
Surface
Underwater
By Control Type
Remotely Operated
Autonomous
By Application
Oceanographic Survey
Hydrographic Survey
Environmental Monitoring
Marine Security & Defense
Marine Patrolling
Offshore Mining
Others
Underwater Photography
Hull Cleaning
Deep Sea Exploration
By End-Users
Defense & Homeland Security
Research
Commercial
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global unmanned marine vehicles market are Ocean Aero, Inc.; Kongsberg Group; BAE Systems; EchoBlue Ltd; Atlas Elektronik; General Dynamics Corporation; L3 ASV; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; SeaRobotics Corporation; ECA GROUP; Textron Inc.; BaltRobotics; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; Boeing; Deep Ocean Engineering; EvoLogics GmbH; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Subsea Tech; OceanAlpha; QinetiQ; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Saab AB; Oregon Iron Works, Inc.; Fugro; BIRNS, Inc.; SUBSEA 7 and International Submarine Engineering Limited.
Country Level Analysis
The Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, L3 Technologies, Inc. announced that they had acquired ASV Global, LLC. This acquisition will significantly expand their unmanned marine solutions & capabilities, which include anti-submarine warfare, surface combatant unmanned off-board sensors, also integrated unmanned surface and undersea vessel. The integrated operations will form a new company known as “L3 ASV”.
- In April 2018, BAE Systems announced that they are investing 10 million pounds for the upgradation of their Maritime Integration & Support Centre (MISC) situated in Portsmouth, England. The facility provides support to the “Royal Navy” warships along with focusing on research and advancement of technologies. This investment will further advance the development of technologies such as information & electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles and new weapons.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market.
