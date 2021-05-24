Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2027
Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is valued approximately at USD 2.86 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. UGVs are extensively used in defense sector as they provide flexible robotic platform which helps in multipurpose mobility support. Further, increasing investments in defense sector, increasing demand in civilian applications to save human lives, and increase in the demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT) to use robots in various sectors like chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense has led the adoption of Unmanned Ground Vehicle across the forecast period.
For Instance: according to the company source, in 2020, Robotics Research has developed the Pegasus Mini, for operation on the ground and air. Also, according to nationalinterest.org, in 2019, Russia revealed its combat-tested Uran-9 robot tank in Syria. However, defects in software or hardware, technical and operational failures, high manufacturing costs and high maintenance costs, impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the research & development the use of robotic machines in the difficult terrains and the autonomous mode in the UGVs has led the adoption & demand for Unmanned Ground Vehicle is likely to increase.
The regional analysis of global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to various missions of US Army in many countries, advanced research & development coupled with the well-established defense infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising defense budget spending, rising border conflicts, terrorism, hostile situations, difficult terrains, developing Artificial Intelligence, increasing manufacturing industries and improving defense infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market across Asia-Pacific region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
