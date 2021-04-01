Unmanned Composite Materials Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

Enhanced unmanned system performance using composite materials is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global unmanned composite materials market is projected to be worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Owing to the complexity of the operational environment, the frequency of damage occurring to the UAV body is comparatively high. The composite materials used in unmanned systems possess high specific strength and specific stiffness, considerably decreasing the unmanned systems’ weight with load cost reduction and payload increase, resulting in prolonged flight distance and time. Unmanned composite materials are of immense significance for use in miniaturized, lightweight, and high-performance unmanned system structures.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/318

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Teijin Ltd. entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Renegade Materials Corporation. As part of the acquisition, Renegade materials Corporation will operate as Teijin’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

E-glass fiber finds widespread usage as the fiber composites reinforcement material in load-bearing sandwich construction, owing to its excellent mechanical features and resistance from environmental factors, but the primary behind its popularity is its relatively low price.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid adoption of drones and aerostat systems in the countries in the region.

Key participants include Startasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned composite materials market on the basis of type, platform, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP) Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Interior Exterior



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Unmanned Composite Materials market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Unmanned Composite Materials industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Unmanned Composite Materials market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/318

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Unmanned Composite Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for lightweight unmanned systems

4.2.2.2. Better durability of composite materials

4.2.2.3. Increased investments in unmanned composite

4.2.2.4. Enhancement in unmanned system’s performance by using composite

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive composite materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Unmanned Composite Materials Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

5.1.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

5.1.3. Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

5.1.4. Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Chapter 6. Unmanned Composite Materials Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

6.1.2. Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

6.1.3. Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

6.1.4. Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

6.1.5. Others

READ MORE…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Unmanned Composite Materials market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-composite-materials-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.