Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market:

Thales Group, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc., Aerovironment Inc., Safran SA (OTCMKTS: SAFRY), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Elbit Systems Ltd., NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (Ga-Asi), Lockheed Martin, Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB, Textron Inc., Bae Systems Plc



The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview

Unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are considered as low-cost alternatives to combat aircraft and they provide less collateral damage than missiles or aerial bombing deployed from manned aircraft. UCAVs are highly effective for targeting fast-moving infantry and can also fire warning shots with the real-time diversion of a fired missile to intentionally miss the target.

The growing realization of the UAV deployment in military operations has also encouraged vendors to offer UAVs that can be used in numerous commercial applications. These UAVs are also getting acceptances in other applications, including internet provision in remote places, aerial photography and video recording, survey and document wildlife, and public service missions. Several companies primarily offer small-UAVs that are used in agricultural, aerial photography, and data collection applications.

Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353568/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46

Market Insights

Military Segment is Expected to Dominate the UAV Market

During the last decade, the adoption rate of medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAVs has drastically increased as the major operators such as the US Army have been seeking to optimize the use of such robotic process automation (RPA) for addressing the persistent challenges in the ISR missions. Various new contracts are being awarded to cater to the increased demand. Emerging military powerhouses such as China, India, and Iran are upgrading their UAV arsenal to counter the threat of being outgunned on the aerial front. In February 2018, China’s domestically produced UAV completed a 6-day live-fire test with various ammunition covering both extensive bombing and precise targeting. The CH-4 was developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), based on the previous model, the CH-3. It reportedly claims to offer better basic performance than the General Atomics’ MQ-1 Predator.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth in the UAV Market

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the expansion of defense capabilities in key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The paradigm shift in favor of unmanned systems reflects the military’s general tendency to be at par with the most advanced technology available and perceptions of the emergence of asymmetrical warfare. Countries such as China, India, and Pakistan have been upgrading their respective inventories of military UAVs. Collaborative efforts are underway by dominant market players to capture the high growth potential of the market. Similarly, in March 2016, the Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced its intention to acquire over 5,000 UAVs worth nearly USD 3 billion over the next decade. This has resulted in Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) partnering with Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies and Elcom Systems to cater to the production, assembly, and support of UAVs in India. As of May 2018, India’s indigenously developed Rustom-II MALE UAV prototype has been undergoing flight tests for making design changes to increase its flight altitude and is expected to enter service by 2020. The development of home-grown UAVs is likely to increase owing to the rising initiatives for indigenous aerospace platforms, which would significantly boost the UAV market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regions Are covered By Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192353568/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=46

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market

-Changing the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com