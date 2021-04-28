Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Growth Analysis, Insights, Types, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2027 The report firstly introduced the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements. Unmanned aerial vehicles possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans. After 9/11, the ISR operations active in Iraq and Afghanistan emphasized counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, and the military had the freedom to operate drones unregulated in these nations.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Thales Group and Skyports entered into a partnership agreement to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising PPE and COVID-19 rapid test kits between remote and distant medical centers by drones (UAVs).

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are beneficial in the reduction of risk through value-adding activities, comprising reconnaissance and performing offensive strikes.

Beyond the visual line of sight, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are considered advantageous in the collection of a large amount of data in fewer deployments. Besides, deploying a UAV is cost-effective as compared to various traditional methods, including manned helicopters.

The unmanned aerial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. China, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest military unmanned aerial vehicle market share attributed to increased investment in the military & defense sector. Also, the application of UAVs in the region has witnessed a surging demand for commercial goods delivery and law enforcement.

Key participants include Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small UAVs

Strategic & Tactical UAVs

Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Beyond Line of Sight

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

< 25 Kg

25 – 170 Kg

> 170 Kg

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Payloads

Data Links

Ground Control Stations

Launch & Recovery Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Surveying & Mapping

Firefighting

Traffic Management

Warehousing

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government & Law Enforcement

Consumers

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry.

