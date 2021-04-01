Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

The rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in harsh & hazardous environments is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Unmanned aerial vehicles possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans. After 9/11, the ISR operations active in Iraq and Afghanistan emphasized counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, and the military had the freedom to operate drones unregulated in these nations.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/394

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Thales Group and Skyports entered into a partnership agreement to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising PPE and COVID-19 rapid test kits between remote and distant medical centers by drones (UAVs).

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are beneficial in the reduction of risk through value-adding activities, comprising reconnaissance and performing offensive strikes.

The unmanned aerial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. China, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest military unmanned aerial vehicle market share attributed to increased investment in the military & defense sector. Also, the application of UAVs in the region has witnessed a surging demand for commercial goods delivery and law enforcement.

Key participants include Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small UAVs Strategic & Tactical UAVs Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Visual Line of Sight Extended Visual Line of Sight Beyond Line of Sight

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) < 25 Kg 25 – 170 Kg > 170 Kg

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Payloads Data Links Ground Control Stations Launch & Recovery Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Surveying & Mapping Firefighting Traffic Management Warehousing Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Military & Defense Commercial Government & Law Enforcement Consumers



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/394

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment

4.2.2.2. Increased defense budget

4.2.2.3. Growing usage in military application

4.2.2.4. Growing deployment in counter terrorism

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Strict Regulatory Norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Small UAVs

5.1.2. Strategic & Tactical UAVs

5.1.3. Special Purpose UAVs

Chapter 6. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market By Wing Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Wing Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Fixed Wing

6.1.2. Rotary Wing

Chapter 7. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market By Operation Mode Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Operation Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Remotely Piloted

7.1.2. Optionally Piloted

7.1.3. Fully Autonomous

READ MORE…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.