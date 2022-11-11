Unlock a floating Hydro Fungus’ potential in 7 moves: Genshin Impact Event guide

The Genshin Affect neighborhood is having fun with a brand new occasion known as Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. It will likely be obtainable for 17 days till November 28, 2022.

Gamers can take part on this new beast-taming occasion, which takes a number of inspiration from Pokemon. Within the new occasion, they should catch fungi and practice them utilizing particular blends of floral jellies. The particular blends are completely different for every fungus and assist unlock its true potential. This text will primarily showcase easy methods to practice and unlock floating Hydro Fungi’s potential utilizing the Coruscating Potential.

Genshin Affect information to fixing Hydro puzzle inside 7 strikes

Seize the Floating Hydro Fungus first (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

Genshin Affect gamers must seize the floating Hydro fungi first. To seize the fungi, they should provoke the occasion quest to begin the Day 1 problem of Fabulous Fungus Frenzy.

There are additionally sure standards that gamers want to finish to be eligible for the occasion:

Have to be Journey Rank 30 or above

Full the Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches

(Non-obligatory) Full the Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises

Gamers can full the optionally available stipulations for the most effective expertise. Those that have not accomplished the optionally available quests can shortly begin the occasion from the occasion menu. If gamers have accomplished all of the stipulations, they shall have the occasion quest “The Most Implausible Match You’ve got By no means Heard Of?” pop up on their menu.

Prepare Hydro fungus in Coruscating Potential

Work together with Balfour to coach the Hydro fungi (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

Through the occasion quest “The Most Implausible Match You’ve got By no means Heard Of?”, gamers will meet an NPC named Balfour. The NPC is situated in Port Ormos and interacting with him opens the Coruscating Potential.

Right here, gamers can domesticate particular blends and awaken the fungi’s true potential. Resolve the puzzle by rotating or switching the floral jellies to match the sample with the particular blends. Don’t fret in case you make a mistake as there may be an choice to undo your newest transfer. Those that immediately need a resolution to the puzzle can observe the steps proven under.

Step one to unravel the Hydro puzzle (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

Step one entails utilizing the change choice situated on the proper facet of the display. Swap the orange and yellow ones with purple flor jellies, as proven within the image above. As soon as that’s performed, your puzzle ought to look one thing like this.

The ultimate step is to rotate the jellies (Picture by way of Genshin Affect)

Lastly, use the rotate choice to maneuver the floral jellies situated on the highest left facet of the puzzle. Gamers solely have to rotate the floral jellies as soon as to finish the puzzles.

