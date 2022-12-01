University of Idaho murder victim’s father says his daughter died ‘in the same bed’ as her best friend

Steve Goncalves, the daddy of College of Idaho homicide sufferer Kaylee Goncalves, stated the one solace he can discover is that his daughter died in the identical mattress as Maddie Mogen, proper by the aspect of her finest good friend for the previous decade.

Mogen and Goncalves, each 21-year-old college students, had been inseparable for the reason that starting of center faculty.

“These ladies have been completely lovely. They have been mates since sixth grade… Day-after-day they did homework collectively, they got here to our home collectively, they shared every thing… They went to highschool collectively, then they began schools and so they got here right here collectively, they ultimately get into the identical condominium collectively,” Steve Goncalves stated at a vigil for the victims on Wednesday night.

“And ultimately, they died collectively, in the identical room, in the identical mattress. And it is a disgrace, and it hurts. However the great thing about the 2 at all times being collectively is one thing that may – it comforts us, it lets us know that they have been with their finest mates in the entire world.”

Steve Goncalves paid tribute to his daughter, Kaylee, on Wednesday night at a vigil in Moscow, Idaho.

On Nov. 12, the 2 girls went out to Nook Membership, an area bar, round 10:00 p.m. earlier than returning house at roughly 1:56 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Once they returned house, each girls known as Kaylee’s ex-boyfriend a number of instances between 2:00 and three:00 a.m., however he by no means picked up the calls. Authorities have cleared him of any wrongdoing within the investigation.

An unknown assailant entered the home a while between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m. and stabbed Mogen and Goncalves a number of instances.

They have been two of 5 roommates who lived within the house. Police had not beforehand revealed that Mogen and Goncalves have been in the identical mattress after they have been attacked.

A break up photograph exhibiting the crime scene and the victims, together with College of Idaho college students Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

One other roommate, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, was additionally stabbed to demise, alongside along with her boyfriend 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, who was staying the night time on the three-story residence. Two different roommates weren’t injured within the assault.

Police stated early within the investigation that the assault was “focused,” however they haven’t stated who was focused or why they imagine that to be the case.

The home the place 4 College of Idaho college students have been killed, seen right here two weeks later.

No suspect has been recognized and a homicide weapon has not been situated. Authorities have appealed to the campus neighborhood to report something out of the bizarre that might assist their investigation.

“We’re gonna get our justice. We’re gonna determine these things out,” Steve Goncalves stated on Wednesday. “This neighborhood deserves that.”