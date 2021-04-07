United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market Research and Analysis 2021 to 2025

United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The United States water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by stringent government regulations to control production and disposal of wastewater. The hazardous nature of hydrazine is likely to act as a restraint to the water treatment chemicals market.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951331/united-states-water-treatment-chemicals-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=MW&Mode=21

Market By Top Companies:

Nouryon, Albemarle Corp., Lonza, Solenis, Buckman Laboratories, Accepta, BWA Water Additives, Ecolab, Lanxess, Dow, Chemtreat Inc., SUEZ, Kemira, Solvay, Kurita Water Industries, Ltd.

Industry Research Coverage

– Some of the other major drivers of the market include the increasing demand to treat wastewater produced from power industry.

– The shifting focus toward the usage of green chemicals is providing opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

– Among the end-user industries, municipal industry accounts for the major market share and is likely to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors to Dominate the market

– Corrosion inhibitors are general purpose chemicals, applied to deal with corrosion caused in boilers. Corrosion occurs due to the reaction of oxygen with metallic parts in a boiler to form oxides. Corrosion affects the metallic part of the boiler, thereby increasing the cost of energy and maintenance. They act by forming a thin layer of barrier over the exposed parts of the boiler from the water.

– When untreated water is used in the boiler, it brings with it several soluble salts. These remain soluble in cold water. However, with the rise in temperature inside the boiler, the salts become insoluble. Carbonates and bicarbonates are formed from calcium and magnesium chemicals that are dissolved in water. This residue matter gets deposited in the boiler surface and forms a hard coating, which is known as scale. The problem with the scales is that they block efficient heat transfer, create localized heating, increase power consumption and maintenance expense, and occasional boiler failure.

– Corrosion and scale inhibitors are used mostly in boiler and cooling water treatment plants to escape from corrosion. In Australia, these corrosion and scale inhibitors are used by municipal and water authorities, commercial buildings and hospitals, etc., as well as by industrial consumers, such as oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining. These chemicals are a significant part of the energy industry, and the mining and mineral processing industries.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, corrosion & scale inhibitors are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive Discount at-

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061951331/united-states-water-treatment-chemicals-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=MW&Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

The United States water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented, with the major players accounting to a low share of the market. Key players in the market studied include Kemira, Kurita Water Industries, Ltd., Solenis, and Ecolab, and Suez, among others.

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─United States Market Size (Value) of Water Treatment Chemicals (2020-2025)

─United States Water Treatment Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2025)

─United States Water Treatment Chemicals Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis by Application

─United States Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Water Treatment Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Water Treatment Chemicals report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Water Treatment Chemicals product development and gives an outline of the potential United States market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com