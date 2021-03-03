United States Video Surveillance Market 2021 Technological Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2026

United States Video Surveillance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

United States Video Surveillance Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful information for commercial enterprise strategists It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United States Video Surveillance market was valued at USD 11.67 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 19.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

– The increased spending on military and defense allowed these bodies to conduct R&D activities, resulting in new innovations, which allow them to better manage the security and safety of its people and the borders. For instance, in August 2019, the US military conducted wide-area surveillance tests across six Midwest states, using experimental high-altitude balloons that carried hi-tech radars designed to simultaneously track many individual vehicles day or night, through any kind of weather.

– The increasing adoption of facial surveillance is another factor that is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Adding to the scenario, the increasing government initiatives regarding the compulsory installations of the video cameras in the liquor stores to provide safety and security in the region are expected to boost the adoption of video surveillance systems.

– The United States is viewed as a lucrative market for video surveillance systems, due to which companies are setting up their businesses in the region, in order to capture a large set of customers, hence, allowing them to achieve economies of scale. For instance, a major manufacturer, Scylla, which combines behavioral analysis and weapons detection by video camera, entered the US market.

– In the defense sector, video surveillance has diverse applications, such as monitoring remote areas for human movement, coast guard vessels, offshore missile platforms, and the establishment of perimeter security. Supply side shocks are perhaps some of the most visible effects of COVID-19 on the defense sector in the United States.

– According to Diplomat Media Inc., companies that manifest visible shocks from the pandemic paint a worrying picture in the United States. From February 10 to March 27, Lockheed Martins stock price declined by around 28%, and Thales by 33%.

Top Companies in the Global United States Video Surveillance Market are Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, Bosch Security & Safety Systems, Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd, Hanwha Techwin, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell Security Inc., Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Genetec Inc., Axis Communications AB (Canon), CP Plus International, Avigilon Corporation, Allied Telesis Inc., Infinova Corporation, Palantir Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, Verint Systems Inc., Nice Systems Limited, Qognify Inc. and Other

Industry News

-December 2020- Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, is rolling out several new video security solutions built around new technology for its North America market, including hybrid thermal cameras, multi-sensor cameras, panoramic fisheye cameras, penta-brid recorders, as well as license plate recognition cameras, to meet end users’ unique needs.

-February 2021- Panasonic Corporation has announced the release of the AW-RM50AG Infrared Wireless Remote Control, which enables users to control and make various adjustments to PTZ Cameras using simple button operations. The AW-RM50AG is scheduled for release in March 2021.

Key Market Trends

Emergence of VSaaS as a Viable Commercial Model is Driving the Market in the Region

– With the development of smart cameras and various types of associated sensors, there has been a shift toward more in-band analytics. This convergence of factors is laying a strong foundation for SaaS. For instance, surveillance services are centralized in commercial premises where they use smart cameras, along with in-band analytics and other associated sensors for automating functions that require multiple personnel. These factors have enabled a more proactive approach to perform surveillance and connect the gaps between a prosecution model, with a more efficient security system.

– Cloud-based services, in specific, are experiencing a rapid surge in adoption by users in the surveillance industry. When studied in detail, there are some significant benefits to moving a locally recorded video data onto the cloud. This makes it easier to push access to the security monitoring teams who ensure enhanced coverage, prevention of evidence tampering, and faster response time. Nowadays, advanced VSaaS solutions offer different mechanisms, like video data compression and setting up event-based rules on the VSaaS solutions to optimize incoming video for various connection speeds.

– In cloud-based VSaaS solutions, the video is transferred to cloud, where processing and video management are performed rather than via on-site computers. The data recorded by the cameras are directly related to a cloud-based server, where the archival and secondary processing is completed. Though VSaaS has been a prominent choice of commercial and residential users, bandwidth costs have always been a major concern while sending high-resolution videos onto the cloud.

Diminishing IP Camera Prices, Coupled with Technological Advancements in Analytics & Software, are Boosting the Market Growth



– The rapid transition from analog cameras to IP cameras revolutionized the adoption of video surveillance solutions, with improvements, such as sharper, high-definition digital images, and advancement in video analytics and neuro networks. The increase in production has also led to a decrease in prices and increasingly widespread adoption.

– Growing demand for modern security technologies in industrial facilities to ensure the safety and security of workers is also augmenting the need for IP cameras. The inclination toward security, along with the innovation in the video analytics and the need to upgrade from analog to digital, is expected to boost the growing demand in the video surveillance market in the United States.

– The demand for video analytics software is driven by its ability to be integrated with the initially deployed analog, IP, or megapixel cameras within establishments, thereby eliminating the need for the deployment of additional hardware. Video analytics is becoming a more reliable and trusted technology, which can help free up public safety staff for valuable tasks and provide solutions that better serve citizens� needs.

– Thus, video analytics has been demanding more surveillance data to analyze video patterns, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the video surveillance market in the region.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

