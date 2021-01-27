United States Transportation Services in Healthcare Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 4.52% by 2027 owing to Accelerating Need to Enhance Medical Transportation Services in the Region along with Favourable Government Initiatives, says Absolute Markets Insights

Transportation in the healthcare sector remains a preceding concern across the United States. A study in the sector highlighted that millions of people in the country are devoid from accessing health care facilities each year owing to transportation barrier. The delays in health treatments is profusely contributing towards inferior health outcomes, elevation of chronic diseases and an overall increase in resource usage by the patient. According to a study conducted by American Hospital Association in 2017, about 5.8 million people in the United States deferred their non-emergency medical visits to the health centers owing to lack of transportation services. The concern is more concentrated across lower income people and the section of population who are underinsured or uninsured in the region. Hence, the significant increase in transportation disadvantaged (TD) population including adults, persons with disabilities, children at risk and persons with low income, in the country is driving the growth of United States transportation services in healthcare market.

The Coordinating Council on Access and Mobility (CCAM), an interagency federal national initiative of Federal Transit Administration (FTA), since its establishment in 2004, have undertaken multiple initiatives to enhance the accessibility, availability and efficiency of transportation services in healthcare sector. The council in 2016 introduced ‘Transit & Health Access Initiative’, with an objective to increase patient’s access to care facilities, improvise on health outcomes and reduce the overall health costs. The year also marked the initiation of the five years pilot project, authorized by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. The project was designed to provide financial assistance to innovative projects which improve the coordination of transportation services, specifically across the transportation disadvantaged people in the country; deployment of adequate technology for transportation management and establishment of one-call/one-click centers. Furthermore, in order to assess and determine the overall impact of transportation barriers on healthcare cost and study the prevalent patient-centered transportation solutions, FTA through a cooperative agreement with Health Outreach Partners (HOP), funded the Transit & Health Access Community Scan Project in 2016. Thus, the favourable initiatives by regulatory bodies in the region showcases positive growth trajectory for United States transportation services in healthcare market over the forecast period.

The coronavirus pandemic has enforced regulatory departments to outline stringent safety guidelines for all medical first responders including emergency medical services, who are anticipated to come into contact with individuals who display confirmed or suspected symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. These guidelines were recently updated in July 2020. The rapid spread of infection has accelerated the need for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), which is being largely catered to by Transportation Network Companies (TNC) including Uber and Lyft in the country. This rideshare mobility option is primarily focused on providing transportation access to individuals for essential but non-emergency medical care including prenatal care visits, chemotherapy and kidney dialysis amongst others. The healthcare providers are capitalizing on this aspect to enhance patient’s access to care and expand their consumer group. For instance, American Logistics, a middle-aid in providing NEMT services, collaborated with Urban Health in August 2020 to increase transportation accessibility for patients with varied health and equipment need. Lyft, on the other hand, has been catering to the healthcare transportation sector since 2016. However, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the company in collaboration with Medicaid agencies introduced NEMT programs across Indiana, South Carolina and Florida, which it has now expanded to 10 States in the country. Some of the recent partnerships of the company include Henry Ford Health System, AMITA Health and CommonSpirit Health amongst others. United States reported more than a million new cases in initial ten days of November, 2020 with about 59,000 patients being hospitalized. On the basis of projects and studies conducted by experts and professionals in the medical field, the prevalence of the infectious virus over the coming years will depend largely on various factors including the government guidelines and initiatives to combat the virus. Therefore, the covid-19 pandemic is expected to boost the growth of United States transportation services in healthcare market over the forecast years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the United States transportation services in healthcare market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major region across United States.

United States Transportation Services in Healthcare Market:

By Type

Medical Transportation Medical Products Incubator Products Mobile Treatment Services Patient Transportation

Non-Medical Transportation Courier Services Mailroom Services Event Covers Medical Repatriation Services

By End Users

Airport Shuttle

Hospitals

Medical Centers

Nursing Care Facilities

Private Paying Customers

By Region

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

