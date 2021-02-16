United States Telehealth Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report United States Telehealth Market, By Product (Integrated, and Standalone), By Type (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, and Web-based), and By End User (Patients, Payers, and Healthcare Providers) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 21 February 2020, Philips and Intercept TeleMed spur new breed of tele-ICU for small Hospitals

In July 2019, Telehealth Technology to Reduce Hospital Readmissions and Improve Outcomes for Cardiac Disease Patients

Analyst View:

Information and communication technology holds the capability to address the challenges in providing high quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare services in developed and developing countries. Telehealth uses information and communication technology to overcome distance barriers and improve access to healthcare. Telehealth is emerging as a modern method to cater to the health needs of the patient population. Consumers find it easier rather than being polished while visiting same place again and again, it have been convenient for both the consumers and dealer. Moreover, it has been a very good candidate among the people who are an old and those who are on bed as it would not be easy for patient and their colleges to maintain that consistency for a long period of time. Meanwhile, it also affects their health and could lead to some other complications. Government initiatives in increasing funding towards healthcare sector being a major survivor to address the challenge that also paves new opportunities for other developing countries to adopt high technical machine. With an advance in technology, internet, and telephones, telemedicine is now quickly accessible to the general population. In extension, it has taken the burden off the current healthcare setups.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The United States Telehealth market accounted for US$ 6.61 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 26.53% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, mode, and end user.

Based on product, the United States Telehealth Market is segmented into integrated, and standalone

Based on type, the target market is segmented into software, hardware, and services.

Based on mode, the target market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and web-based

Based on end user, the target market is segmented into patients, payers, and healthcare providers

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the United States Telehealth market includes AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, BioTelemetry, GlobalMedia Group, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, and Teladoc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, End Useral marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different End Users impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

