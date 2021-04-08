United States stands as largest market for riot gears and increase spending by 114% , New Fact.MR study report

In recent years the governments of various leading economies have started to invest in up-gradation of pre-existing gears of internal law enforcement forces.

Factors such as growing dissatisfaction of citizens against their local government and new developments in the sector of modernized non-lethal weapons are expected to propel the market of riot gears. Owing to the mentioned factors the respective market is expected to grow steadily with a steady growth during the forecast period.

Riot Gear market: Regional Overview

Currently United States stands as the largest market for riot gears, while the European market is experiencing highest growth rate due to increased budgets towards riot control equipment modernization. The market is also expected to grow in African countries due to increased discontent of populous belonging to Nigeria, Kenya, Sudan, and South Africa among others.

Similar trends are noticed in the Asia Pacific where government in Hong Kong and Taiwan are facing significant discontent from their populous. Japanese and Indian governments have also shown commitment towards purchasing modernized equipment for their law enforcement wings. Hence a steady growth can be expected in nearly every region of the globe.

Riot Gear Market: Segmentation

The market of riot gear can be segmented into type of equipment, end-users, and technology used.

On the basis of equipment type, the market can be segmented into:

Defensive gear Helmets Shields Gloves Vests Gas protection masks



Non- lethal offensive gear Ammunitions Gases Explosives Batons



On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into:

Police depts.

Special forces

Defense personnel

On the basis of technology, market can be divided into:

Chemical Explosives Gases

Electronic

Communication devices

Electroshock weapons

Navigation devices

Drone Surveillance

Riot Gear Market: Dynamics

Increased economic growth throughout the globe coupled with growing unrest towards the government has forced major governments of the world to upgrade their pre-existing riot control equipment. For instance, riots in United States have recently forced Trump government to increase their spending on riot gears by 114%.

Use of advanced technology and materials for manufacturing of modern riot gears have gained traction of the federal agencies belonging to developed nations that are planning to upgrade gears of their respective law enforcement departments.

Riot Gear Market: Key Players

The market of riot gears consists of several key players such as Damascus, Chase Tactical, Axon Enterprises, DMS Plastics, Paulson Manufacturing, IFSEC Global, Unithank International, WorldWide Tactical, Jiangsu Anhui Police Equipment Manufacturing, and several others.

The companies are focused on further advancements of their existing technology to make their product easier to use while improving its durability.

Some of the companies are focused on the development of new and advanced versions of products for a specific use. For example, Axon Enterprises have improved their tasers to reach longer distances, be more precise, and safer in comparison to their previous models.

Similarly, other competitors have also been striving to incorporate latest technology to improve security aspects of their gears. It may include addition of communication devices within the suits or change the built material used in Batons to make it unbreakable, more effective, and durable.

