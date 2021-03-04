United States Solar Energy Market 2021 Business Scenario – M. A. Mortenson Company, First Solar, Inc., NextEra Energy Inc, SunPower Corporation

The report titled “United States Solar Energy Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The United States Solar Energy market is expected to register a CAGR of around 17.32%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

Top Companies in the Global United States Solar Energy Market: –M. A. Mortenson Company, First Solar, Inc., NextEra Energy Inc, SunPower Corporation, Renewable Energy Systems Ltd, Rosendin Electric Inc., Hanwha Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Swinerton Renewable Energy, 8minute Solar Energy

Industry News and Developments:

– In 2019, the country’s PV installations increased by 24% Y-o-Y, with the residential and utility-scale markets growing by 16% and 38%, respectively. However, the non-residential markets contracted by 4%. The United States installed 13.4 GW of PV in 2019. The Q1 2020 recorded the highest solar PV installations in history, driven by nearly 2 GW of utility-scale solar, supplemented by 1.6 GW of residential, commercial, and industrial solar PV installations.

– The perovskite-based PV cells attracted attention in the recent years. Perovskite-based PV cells offer high ease of manufacturing, high efficiency, and excellent semiconducting behavior. Hence, they are comparable to the silicone-based solar PV in terms of solar-to-electric efficiency. Hence, technological advancements in manufacturing of PV cells are likely to lead to a mass-scale production, which is likely to offer growth opportunities.

– In terms of deployment, the United States witnessed a record-setting residential solar capacity addition in 2019, with more than 2.8 GW installed. In 2019, the California residential solar adoption across the country was driven by factors, such as resiliency and concerns about climate change.

Market Overview:

According to the industry experts, around 30% decline is anticipated in the new solar PV capacity additions in 2020. This decline in new installations can be attributed to challenges posed by work being halted, permitting delays, and the decline in consumer demand. In addition, financing for solar projects has become a significant challenge. The economic downturn is causing tax equity markets to dry up, an important market that solar companies use to finance their projects. These challenges are expected to have a significant impact on small businesses and new entrants in the United States solar energy industry.

Key Market Trends

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Expected to Dominate the Market

– The percentage of electricity generated by fossil fuels in the United States has dropped from 70% in 2010 to 62% in 2019, while renewable power generation increased from 10%-18% over the same period. Although solar PV only contributed 2.6% of power generation in 2019, it has increased by almost 43 times since 2010. Therefore, with government policies supporting the penetration of solar PV in the energy mix, it is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– The Solar Investment Tax Credits (ITC) have proved to be one of the most successful US government schemes in encouraging solar power generation. _Under Solar ITC schemes, the residential, commercial, and utility solar plant owners can claim 30% of federal tax credits against solar energy property. This scheme has helped reduce the solar power generation cost in the country. _

– The utility-scale solar PV sector has led the overall solar market in the United States, in terms of installed capacity, accounting for nearly 61% of installed capacity in 2019. Four new states, Washington, Wyoming, Vermont, and Connecticut, added their first utility-scale solar project in 2018, three-quarters of all states in the country are now equipped with one or more utility-scale solar projects.

High Investment Attractiveness of the United States Solar Power Market

– Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, most of the major countries worldwide are expected to register a slowdown in solar power installation due to the following two reasons.

– The solar power investments are being postponed due to the decline in funds.

– Many of these countries, like European countries, Australia, and India, depend on imports to meet the demand for solar panels.

– In the United States, tax credits on the renewables are expected to expire in 2021. Hence, the investors in solar power are expected to rush to finish the projects during 2020 and 2021. This trend is expected to partly offset the negative impacts of the COVID-19 on the investments in the solar industry.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global United States Solar Energy market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

United States Solar Energy Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global United States Solar Energy market size based on value and volume

Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global United States Solar Energy market

Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global United States Solar Energy market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

