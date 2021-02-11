United States Self-Storage Market Growth, Enhancements and Global Developments 2021 to 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States Self-Storage Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global United States Self-Storage investments from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The United States self-storage market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.06% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The United States Self-Storage Market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Metro Storage LLC, Life Storage Inc., CubeSmart LP, U-haul International inc., Extraspace Storage Inc., Public Storage, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Real Estate Investment Trust, Simply Self Storage Management LLC, Ko Self Storage Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

The competitive rivalry in the United States self-storage market is high owing to the presence of some key players in the region such as public storage, U-haul International Inc. amongst others. Their ability to continually innovate their offerings has allowed them to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Through research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions these players have been instrumental in gaining a stronger footprint in the market.

– May 2019 – Metro Storage LLC announced the opening of its newest store in Austell, Georgia. the company converted the former Target retail store building, into a single-story, state of the art storage facility with 71,335 RSF of climate-controlled storage.

Scope of the Report:

– The United States has major companies established in the region which gives a significant boost to the market development over the forecast period. This is evident from the presence of players such as Public Storage, Extraspace Storage Inc., U-haul amongst others.

– The increasing competition in the region between the players and a surge of new storage construction across the country has resulted in a decrease in rental costs which is expected to fuel the adoption of the self-storage facilities over the forecast period.

– According to SpareFoot the average monthly cost to rent a self-storage unit is USD 88.85 which is a 2.5% decrease from the average price in 2017, the estimation includes all reservations for all storage sizes and types made on SpareFoot’s network.

– Also, the United States had a 90% share of self-storage inventory as compared to the rest of the world that held only 10% making the United States by far the largest self-storage market worldwide according to Investor Management Services. This in itself is indicative of the fact that there exists a lucrative opportunity for the providers to invest in the market fueling its growth.

– The personal storage segment of the self-storage market is expected to register the highest share, considering the critical demand driver of the market, and urbanization.

Key Market Trends:

Business Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Although self-storage was originally intended for personal storage, businesses have slowly realized the importance of self-storage facilities. As renting a self-storage unit would be a cost-effective, short-term or long-term solution, to address space management issues.

– For instance, Kuhl Clothing, an outdoor company with a lifestyle vibe and one-of-a-kind fabrics and specialized fit sold their clothing to local boutiques only a few times a year, identified that storage units are more feasible as compared to traditional warehouses as it did not have to pay for empty warehouse space year-round that they only used occasionally.

– The faster-growing e-commerce market in the region has resulted in the increased usage of self-storage spaces by vendors as it has allowed them to mitigate the problems of inventory management smoothening the supply chain operations.

– With vendors in the market offering insurance services, as well as advanced surveillance, like video, to safeguard the products stored, more businesses are looking forward to investing in self-storage units, to keep their inventory running. Vendors in the market are planning their construction spaces within the radius of small businesses, and in line with their requirements, like climate-controlled units of different sizes, etc.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: United States Self-Storage Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, United States Self-Storage Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

