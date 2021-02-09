United States Recovery Drinks Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Supply 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The United States recovery drinks Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global United States Recovery Drinks Market profiled in the report: Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia plc, Abbott Nutrition, Energy Lab Nutrition, Kill Cliff, Danone SA, Fluid Sports Nutrition

Key Market Trends

Growing Physical Activity Participation Rate, Coupled With Marketing Campaigns

The growing physical activity participation rate across the country has been increasing significantly from the past few years, supported by various government policies and development programs. According to the Physical Activity Council (PAC), the number of participants engaged in sport, fitness and recreational activities increased by 1.6 million in 2018 compared to the previous year. R&D and advertisements/promotions are driving the overall recovery drinks Market. Key players are investing in these factors to influence the consumer purchasing decision and increase the popularity of products in the retail landscape. Thus, the growing physical activity participation rate and various Marketing campaigns by the key players of the United States Market are projected to boost the sales of recovery drinks in the country.

Global United States Recovery Drinks Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

RTD

Powder

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

SuperMarkets/ HyperMarkets

Specialty Stores/Health Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Regional Analysis For United States Recovery Drinks Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

United States Recovery Drinks Market report includes the estimation of Market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the Market size of United States Recovery Drinks Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent subMarkets in the overall Market.

Key players in the Market have been identified through secondary research, and their Market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

