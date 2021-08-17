United States Platelet Rich Plasma Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Price Trends and Research Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Platelet Rich Plasma Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States platelet rich plasma market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) refers to concentrated plasma proteins that consist of red blood cells (RBCs). It is commonly administered in the patient’s body by minimally invasive procedures to assist in the rejuvenation of muscle fibers and ligaments.

Market Trends

The market in the United States (US) is majorly driven by the increasing incidences of chronic tendon injuries in vital organs. Coupled with the growing utilization of effective therapies for the treatment of arthritis, fractures, orthopedic impairments and acute ligament tear, this is providing an impetus to the market growth. Apart from this, there has been a considerable rise in the deployment of advanced healthcare facilities across sports clubs and schools in the country for treating common injuries among athletes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the escalating preference for non-invasive medical procedures, the growing deployment of PRP-based procedures in cosmetic surgery and the expanding healthcare spending in the US.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Arteriocyte Medical Systems Inc. (Isto Technologies II LLC)

Arthrex Inc.

Depuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Dr Prp USA LLC

EmCyte Corporation

Exactech Inc.

Glofinn America LLC (Glofinn Co. Ltd.)

Regen Lab USA LLC

Stryker Corporation

Terumo BCT Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, origin, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma (P-PRP)

Leukocyte- and Platelet-Rich Plasma (LPRP)

Leukocyte- and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin (P-PRF)

Breakup by Origin:

Autologous PRP

Homologous PRP

Allogeneic PRP

Breakup by Application:

Orthopedics

Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology

Neurosurgery

General Surgery

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Urology

Ophthalmology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

