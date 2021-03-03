United States Organic Skin Care Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – L’Oreal SA, The Hain Celestial Group (Avalon Natural Products, Inc), Johnson & Johnson (Neutrogena), Starflower Essentials Organic Skin Care, Thesis Beauty, Eminence Organic Skin Care

The United States Organic Skin Care Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

United States Organic Skin Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in United States Organic Skin Care Market: L’Oreal SA, The Hain Celestial Group (Avalon Natural Products, Inc), Johnson & Johnson (Neutrogena), Starflower Essentials Organic Skin Care, Thesis Beauty, Eminence Organic Skin Care, Botanic Organic LLC, Phyt’s USA

Market Overview:

– With the increasing demand for organic ingredients along with rising awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic products, consumers across the country are inclining toward organic personal care products, including skincare products. This is expected to drive market growth during the study period.

– In the current market scenario, American consumers are constantly seeking eco-friendly, ethically labeled products, which are free from harsh chemicals. This is, in turn, boosting the demand for plant-sourced skincare products.

Clean Beauty – A Skin Care Revolution

Natural extracts, the leader of contemporary cosmeceutical formulations, are gaining attention among consumers and resulted in a clean beauty revolution in the country. There has been significant growth for organic beauty and personal products among the consumer across the country in the past few years, due to increasing awareness of benefits associated with beauty and personal care products made from botanical extracts over its counterparts. The organic beauty products perfectly align with the on-going sustainable and clean-labeled trend among the consumers. This has enforced the domestic and global manufacturers to launch new products and focus on R&D. As a result, the organic and natural beauty personal care industry has become an essential part of the cosmetic and health sector in recent years.

Cleanser holds a Prominent Share

A recent survey conducted in the United States has revealed that approximately 85% of United States consumers prefer vitamin C-based organic and plant-based ingredients in their facial skincare including cleansers, exfoliators, and scrubs. Organic cleansers leverage the power of most potent vegetable and fruit extracts, herbs, and clays, in order to intensely cleanse, repair, and nourish the skin without using harsh chemicals. Natural cleansers are proving to be just as effective and some even work better than the traditional chemical or synthetic skincare counterparts. These products are specifically launched for dry, sensitive, acne-prone, aging, oily, or normal skin. Companies are now coming up with an organic face wash for each type of skin concern, which in turn boosting the sales of facial care products including cleansers in the market studied.

Competitive Landscape

The United States organic skin care market is a highly competitive market and comprises of regional and international competitors. An advanced distribution network gives an upper edge to the manufacturers to expand their range of products across the country. Moreover, it is crucial for players to continuously innovate to operate and grow in the market, due to the rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Some of the major players in the market studied are L’Oreal SA, Johnson & Johnson (Neutrogena), Starflower Essentials Organic Skin Care, Botanic Organic LLC among others.

