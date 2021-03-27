United States Office Furniture Market 2021 Demand and Business Scenario- Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Knoll, SteelCase, Haworth, Ashley Furniture Industries

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States Office Furniture Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for United States Office Furniture investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The United States Office Furniture market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Knoll, SteelCase, Haworth, Ashley Furniture Industries, Global Furniture Group, Kimball International, Teknion, La-Z-Boy Inc., KI, FlexSteel, Virco, AIS, Bush Business Furniture Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

The office furniture market in the US is fragmented and highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market include HNI Corp., Kimball International Inc., Knoll Inc., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Corp. The players are coming up with product and service extensions such as furniture installations, extended warranty and guarantee, and introduction of innovative, collaborative, and multifunctional products to sustain in this highly competitive market. Although foreign players may be more competitive on price, the local players offer advantages such as shorter lead times and product customizations to retain their position in the market.

Market Overview:

The expanding US economy and the rising urbanization have positively influenced the commercial office furniture market in the US. Furthermore, an increase in office improvement activity in the region is increasing as companies are looking towards remodeling workspaces to include modern design features, such as open floor plans and collaborative work areas.

E-commerce is also becoming an increasingly popular channel for purchasing furniture online in the country. However, brick-and-mortar stores still remain the format choice of the majority of US customers for the purchase of furniture products.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Office Construction Activity

Office construction, in the US, accounts for an estimated 15% of all non-residential construction and 6% of the total construction. The office construction activity is increasing rapidly in the country especially in areas like Seattle, Texas, and Silicon Valley. The development of privately-owned companies, institutions, and also start-ups is positively influencing the demand for commercial office furniture in the US as furniture will be needed to outfit these new workspaces. The country is also witnessing a rise in the number of start-ups due to increased government funding from the American government regarding capital expansions and bridging mentors and entrepreneurs. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for offices which is further fueling the demand for office furniture products.

