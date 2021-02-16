United States Healthcare Fraud Detection Market: Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis till 2030

The report “United States Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, By Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), By Application (Review of insurance claims, and payment Integrity), and By End User (Private Insurance payers, Government Agencies, and Other End Users) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, Vatican joins IBM, Microsoft to call for facial recognition regulation.

Analyst View:

Cases of frauds in health insurance are causing damages to the medical history of people. Few years back, it was difficult for the healthcare providers to identify the fraud, as criminals were using all types of patient identifications and insurance information. Due to such frauds, patients are compelled to pay higher premiums. Therefore, the US healthcare department is currently more focused toward the reduction of such cases by implementing the fraud detection technology. Therefore, it is believed that due to the rising fraudulent activities in the US healthcare department, the market studied may grow in the future. Another key factor for increase growth of market are increase awareness among people associated with its benefits is augmented the growth of market as people are more focused in adopting policy insurance, and meanwhile are also more attract towards bucket of benefits. Thereby the probability of caught into their frame trapped are more. Also, criminals are already looking forward to profit from the people across the country. As most of the people in the country are having health insurance, free medical treatments or complementary consultation offers are being stolen.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The United States healthcare fraud detection market accounted for US$ 419.96 million in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 24.47% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

Based on type, the United States healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

Based on application, insurance claims are projected to lead the market over the forecast period. Most health insurances include specific benefits and health insurance fraud practices, such as overbilling for the type of services received. A central objective of the recent US healthcare policy reform has been to increase the access to stable, affordable health insurance. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the review of insurance claims segment is expected to grow exponentially in the US healthcare fraud detection market.

Based on end user, the target market is segmented into private insurance payers, government agencies, and other end users.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the United States healthcare fraud detection market includes Conduent Inc., DXC Technology Company, EXL (Scio Health Analytics), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Mckesson, among others.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

