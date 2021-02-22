United States Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market is Expected to Reach USD 892.3 Million by 2031

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the United States gonorrhea therapeutics market is estimated to have reached USD 456.8 million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 892.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2031 (forecast period). Preference for NAATs over traditional cultures has grown significantly in recent years owing to their improved sensitivity and selectivity for Neisseria gonorrhoeae at rectal and oropharyngeal sites in men. Such increased availability and adoption of testing modalities are driving the demand for gonorrhea therapeutics. The increasing prevalence of gonorrhea coupled with the rising public awareness about STDs (Sexually-Transmitted Diseases), and advances in relevant diagnostic methods, are the key growth determinants of the gonorrhea therapeutics market.

Growing prevalence of STDs increases patient awareness through national campaigns and growing government initiatives

The rise in patient awareness, such as education campaigns and increasing government initiatives, are expected to show lucrative opportunities for market players. Moreover, the rising population having increased casual sex partners is also feeding market growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assesses that there are about 20 million new STD diseases each year—almost half of them among young people ages 15 to 24. Along with the government, multiple non-profit organizations are also organizing awareness campaigns against sexually transmitted diseases. For instance, CDC organized an STD Awareness Week from April 12- 18, 2020.

Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Gonorrhea

The United States gonorrhea drug market is growing significantly due to rising gonorrhea prevalence. The growth in the proportion of unprotected sex has led to an escalation. According to the CDC estimates, in 2018, a total of 583,405 cases of gonorrhea were reported in the United States, yielding a rate of 179.1 cases per 100,000 population. During 2017– Nevertheless, the rate of reported gonorrhea cases among males progressed the most in the Northeast (21.5%) and the Midwest (20.4%) during 2018–2019 and in the West (117.8%) and Northeast (85.7%) during 2013–2017. Hence increasing cases of gonorrhea is boosting the United states Gonorrhea market.

Emergence of Antibiotic-Resistant Gonococcal Strain:

Gonorrhea has progressively increased resistance to the antibiotic medications prescribed to manage it. Following the spread of gonococcal fluoroquinolone resistance, the cephalosporin antibiotics have been the foundation of prescribed treatment for gonorrhea. The emergence of cephalosporin-resistant gonorrhea would significantly complicate the capacity of providers to manage gonorrhea strongly since few antibiotic options are left that are well-studied, simple, well-tolerated, and extremely effective. It is important to continuously observe antibiotic resistance in Neisseria gonorrhoeae and support research and development of distinct treatment regimens.

Recent Development

In 2019, GSK started a phase III clinical program investigating gepotidacin, the first in a new chemical class of antibiotics called triazaacenaphthylene bacterial topoisomerase inhibitors, in patients with uncomplicated urinary tract infection (UTI, also known as acute cystitis) and urogenital gonorrhea (GC).

In April 2020, Alembic launched azithromycin tablets. The product is the generic Zithromax tablets. Azithromycin tablets are a macrolide antibacterial drug for mild to moderate infections caused by designated, susceptible bacteria.

In 2019, Entasis Therapeutics at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress that it has enrolled the first patient in a global phase 3 trial of oral zoliflodacin for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea.

Competitive landscape

Key players for the United States gonorrhea therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Hologic, Inc., Danaher, Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, Melinta Therapeutics & other prominent players. Product approvals, product launches, expansions, and acquisitions are the most commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprints worldwide and meet the growing demand by broadening their product portfolios.

