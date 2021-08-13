United States Footwear Market Size, Companies Share, Growth, Opportunities, Trends And Scope Forecast To 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Footwear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States footwear market is currently witnessing stable growth in 2020. Footwear refers to the outer coverings for the feet that assist in protecting them from injuries and facilitates easy movement. It is commonly made from a vast array of materials, such as fabric, leather, jute, plastic, and rubber, that provide optimum support to the feet. Good quality footwear is increasingly being adopted by the masses as it offers enhanced comfort and an attractive fashion style to the wearers. It is widely available in the market in diverse patterns and colors with unique designs and advanced technical fabrications.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-footwear-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

United States Footwear Market Trends:

The United States (US) footwear market is majorly driven by the rising demand for fashionable apparel across the country. Coupled with the inflating per capita income levels of the masses and the escalating demand for good-quality footwear with improved comfort and enhanced convenience, this is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. This is further supported by the constantly evolving fashion trends across the US on account of the rising popularity of fast fashion and heavy investments by key players on celebrity endorsements. Apart from this, easy product availability through online retail channels is creating a positive outlook for the market. These e-commerce platforms offer enhanced convenience to the users via flexible payment methods and easy return/exchange policies, thereby gaining widespread prominence among the masses. The market is further driven by the launch of eco-friendly footwear that is manufactured using sustainable raw materials, including hay, organic cotton, recycled car tires, recycled carpet padding, and vegetable-dyed leather. Numerous key players are also introducing smart shoes in the market that are gaining popularity among customers. These variants consist of pressure sensors that are integrated in the soles to facilitate the easy functioning of self-lacing footwear, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the market and the increasing adoption of social media advertising by major key players. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness stable growth during 2021-2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product, the market has been bifurcated into non-athletic and athletic footwear.

Based on the material, the market has been classified into rubber, leather, plastic, fabric and others.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been categorized into footwear specialists, supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, clothing stores, online sales, and others.

Based on the pricing, the market has been segmented into premium and mass.

On the basis of the end user, the market has been divided into men, women and kids.

On the geographical front, the market has been segmented into Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players.

Breakup by Product:

Non-Athletic Footwear

Athletic Footwear

Breakup by Material:

Rubber

Leather

Plastic

Fabric

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Footwear Specialists

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Clothing Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Premium

Mass

Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-footwear-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

India Second-hand Luxury Goods Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-secondhand-luxury-goods-market

Brazil Beauty and Personal Care Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/brazil-beauty-personal-care-products-market

Second-hand Luxury Goods Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/secondhand-luxury-goods-market

Home Decor Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-decorative-materials-market

Pet Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pet-food-market

Europe Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-footwear-market

Smart Water Meter Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-water-meter-market

Herbal Supplements Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/herbal-supplements-market

Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/perfume-manufacturing-plant

Bath and Shower Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bath-shower-products-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800