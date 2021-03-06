United States Food Preservatives Market 2020 Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2025– Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group

United States Food Preservatives Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of United States Food Preservatives Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The United States food preservatives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– The market studied is witnessing a significant revenue growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for convenient food coupled with the popularity of clean label food products among consumers.

– However, the beverage industry majorly contributes to the upsurge of the global food preservatives market. To escalate the product portfolio and fulfill the demand for a natural products, beverage manufacturers are incorporating natural preservatives, which is an important milestone for the beverage industry. For instance, LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company launched Nagardo natural preservative derived from natural guardian. The preservative was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in beverages.

Competitive Landscape

In the United States food preservatives market, companies are not only competing on the basis of product quality and promotion but are also focused on strategic initiatives, in order to account for prominent market shares. In addition, the leading companies, such as Cargill Incorporated, Kerry Group, and DuPont are heavily investing in the development of new products and are collaborating and acquiring other companies. This is expected to increase its market shares while strengthening R&D activities.

Trends

Natural Food Preservatives to Represent Tremendous Growth

Preservatives slow down product spoilage caused by mold, air, bacteria, fungi, or yeast. In addition to maintaining the quality of the food, they help control contamination that can cause foodborne illness, including life-threatening botulism. Artificial preservatives, such as sodium nitrate, sodium benzoate, and propionate, have long been the norm in the food industry due to their low cost and effectiveness even in small amounts. However, consumers across the United States are removing artificial preservatives from their diets, due to increasing incidents related to the allergic reaction caused by consuming food products with artificial preservatives.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

