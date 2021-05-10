United States Feed Additives Market 2021 Size, Status and Business Outlook – Pfizer Animal Health, BASF SE, Novozymes A/S., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., DSM Nutritional Products Inc.

The United States Feed Additives Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The feed additives market in the United States is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of United States Feed Additives Market are Pfizer Animal Health, BASF SE, Novozymes A/S., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., DSM Nutritional Products Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Evonik Industries AG, InVivo NSA S.A., Kemin Industries Inc., Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Zoetis Inc., Borregaard, Danisco A/S and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Industrial Livestock Production

The growing demand for livestock products is driving significant changes on the supply side that are aimed at improving livestock product yields. New capital-intensive technologies have made the production of poultry and pig meat in industrial style production facilities possible across regions, such as North America, especially in countries where land is limited. According to the AllTech feed survey in 2019, the United States accounts for the highest number of feed mills valuing 5715 in number that is marked to have produced 214 million metric tons. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in 2017, the cattle population accounted for 93.6 million up from 91.8 million in 2016 which has shown a gradual increase in the numbers. While herd sizes are being optimized across production systems, such as dairy and poultry, the investments by large groups of small-scale farmers remaining sub-par is still a challenge. This limits the growth of livestock production. However, enabling policies by various governments is expected to go a long way in maintaining or enhancing the supply, in order to meet the demand. Hence, the increase in livestock production is forecasted to increase the demand for quality feed in the region.

