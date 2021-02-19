United States Facial Recognition Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Panasonic Corporation, Gemalto NV (Thales Group), NEC Corporation

The United States Facial Recognition Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The United States Facial Recognition Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Get a Sample Copy of the Report + All Related Graphs (Covid-19 Update):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593427/united-states-facial-recognition-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A11

United States Facial Recognition market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Panasonic Corporation, Gemalto NV (Thales Group), NEC Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Aware Inc., Clearview AI Inc., Animetrics Inc., Ayonix Corporation, Face First Inc., Idemia France SAS, Daon Inc., BioID Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– January 2020 – FaceFirst, the leading U.S. computer vision company, announced that its SDK (Software Development Kit) will now be available, enabling developers of security and identity verification products to incorporate advanced facial recognition and other video analytics into their solutions with just a few lines of code.

– November 2019 – NEC Corporation announced the conclusion of a global cybersecurity agreement with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). This alliance will replace an existing contract that was formed in 2014. The combination of INTERPOL’s international network with NEC’s cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions will help the investigation and analysis of complex and sophisticated crime at the international level. This partnership with an international body will help the company to create more opportunities for facial recognition solutions as well.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Surveillance Systems to Enhance Safety and Security

– The demand for surveillance as part of access control is on the rise in the private sector, the level of authentication offered by facial recognition in the space is driving the demand. Enterprises are using technology as a means to ensure only authorized individuals get into facilities such as bank vaults, training centers, board rooms, server rooms, and other sensitive locations.?

– Moreover, the most significant facial recognition surveillance system in the region is operated by the FBI. The FBI’s ID system maintains a facial recognition database with images of more than 117 million Americans. The FBI conducts, on average, 4,055 searches every month to identify individuals with facial recognition systems. ?The US Customs and Border Protection is using a facial recognition system to identify and stop criminals and terrorists at the border. Its new facial comparison biometric system looks at the traveler and compares them to the passport photo.

Healthcare is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Facial recognition is slowly gaining momentum in the Healthcare industry, primarily due to the advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) that has widened its application across a host of use-cases such as hospital traffic pattern analysis, securing hospital facilities, and recognizing patient fraud, among others.

– The benefits of facial recognition are spreading quickly in the healthcare industry. The technology has the potential to replace passwords or devices to enable quick access to medical records. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has carried out a new study which strengthened the hypothesis about the effectiveness of AiCure’s medication adherence solution.

– The technology uses a form of artificial intelligence for facial recognition, to keep track of patients taking correct medication intake, according to a report by Med City News. The findings published in Stroke, a medical journal, were based on a 12-week randomized controlled trial.

Browse full report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593427/united-states-facial-recognition-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A11

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated Market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales): Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com