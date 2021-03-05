United States Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market 2021 Precise Outlook – StyroChem, NexKemia, Flint Hills Resources, NOVA Chemicals Corporation

The United States Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The United States expandable polystyrene (EPS) market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of over 2%, during the forecast period.”

Top Leading Companies of United States Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market are StyroChem, NexKemia, Flint Hills Resources, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, and Styropek and others.

Key Market Trends:

Grey and Silver EPS to Drive the Market Growth

– Manufacturers have created a highly-competitive market for EPS by modifying the regular grade EPS. The addition of flame retardants, graphite, and other additives have introduced the segment of modified EPS.

– Due to its unique properties, it allows for a reduction in thermal conductivity by 20%, and thus, reduces the board thickness by 20%, while still maintaining the same properties. It is used for the insulation of external walls, roof systems, foundations, floors, thermo-acoustic insulation, manufacture of insulated and left-in-place formwork, and lightweight building blocks.

– The use of grey EPS significantly improves the insulation of both old and new buildings, and helps meet the criteria for reducing power costs. It has the same density as white EPS; however, it isolates 20% better.

