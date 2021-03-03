United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Global United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the United States Digital Freight Forwarding.

The United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecasted period.

Digitization is continuing to be one of the key drivers supporting growth of the American economy. Companies like convoy, Uber Freight and uShip are coming up with new platforms to fill in the gaps in the logistics industry. With Digital freight forwarding the manual process will be reduced. All the quotations for freight forwarding will be available at one platform without the hassle of hours of conversation and paper trails. The major benefits of digital freight forwarding include instant quotes, transparent pricing, comparison of rates and carriers, tracking, easy documentation and others. The logistics industry is developing to a paperless digitized industry supoprting the growth of the market.

Top Leading Companies of Global United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market are Flexport, Twill, FreightHub, Fleet, InstaFreight, Transporteca, Kontainers, KN Freight Net, Turvo, iContainers, DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd, Convoy, Uber Freight, uShip* and others.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Digital Freight Matching Platform benefiting Trucking Companies



Majority of US trucking companies are not large organizations like Knight-Swift, J.B. Hunt, and Schneider. Around 97% of carriers in the U.S. operate 20 or fewer trucks (while 90% of those operate with six or fewer trucks).The U.S. economy depends on trucks to deliver nearly 70% of all freight transported in the US annually, accounting for USD 671 billion worth of manufactured and retail goods transported in the country by truck alone. To help match those carriers (both small and large) with shippers that want to get their goods from point A to point B as efficiently as possible, a new crop of digital freight matching platforms have emerged over the last few years.

Companies like Convoy, Uber Freight, and uShip, are called Digital Freight Matching companies. They match shipper demand for carrier/trucking capacity using mobile- or web-based technology platforms – most commonly through the use of apps. Digital Freight Matching lets shippers directly and almost immediately find drivers with the capacity to transport their truckload (TL), partial truckload, and less-than-truckload (LTL) freight on the right types of trucks on the dates and routes that they need. These apps provide a much needed solution for companies operating Less than Truckload Trucks.

Reduced Logistics Cost with Digital Freight Forwarding



Total cost of a product includes its logistics cost as well. With digital freight forwarding these costs can be cut short by using a digital forwarder. The digital forwarder connects within its digital platform importers, exporters, trucking companies, ocean carriers, airlines, customs agencies, and port terminals. Customers can access up-to-the-minute updates and alerts allowing for near real-time adjustments along the value chain to keep logistics, commercial, and customer expectations on track. For example, Tradeshift, an open supplier collaboration platform with third-party apps, allows companies to manage direct and indirect spend. Platforms allow companies to gain increased control over some of the most critical business processes from procurement, inventory, cash flow and customer relations, to compliance and tax planning. Chief Financial Officers can reconcile what’s in-transit with what’s on the balance sheet. This allows a transparent logistics process and hassle free transportation of goods.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the United States Digital Freight Forwarding Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. United States Digital Freight Forwarding industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

