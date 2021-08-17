United States Dental Implants Market 2021: Share, Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Dental Implants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the united states dental implant market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots made using biocompatible metals, such as zirconia and titanium, which support false teeth and tooth bridges. They are surgically inserted under the gums in the jawbone to provide a foundation for fixed or removable replacement teeth that feel and function like natural teeth. The most common types of dental implants include endosteal, subperiosteal, and transosteal.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Dental Implants Market Trends:

The rising occurrences of oral health issues, such as dental caries, tooth decay, periodontal diseases, etc., are primarily catalyzing the demand for dental implants in the United States. Moreover, changing consumer inclination from conventional dentures towards dental implants for enhancing oral hygiene and restoring facial appearance is further driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing need for cosmetic dentistry to improve facial aesthetics is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding dental tourism sector and the growing consumer awareness towards the proper maintenance of dental hygiene are positively influencing product sales. Besides this, the emergence of prosthetics for the re-establishment of oral movements, especially for the geriatric population, is expected to further strengthen the market growth over the forecasted period.

United States Dental Implants Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on material, product and end use.

Breakup by Material:

Titanium Dental Implants

Zirconium Dental Implants

Breakup by Product:

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

