United States Data Center Market Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis to 2026

The United States Data Center Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United States Data Center Market was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 13.91 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593161/united-states-data-center-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=68

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, NetApp, Inc., Atos SE, AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless, Inc and others.

Competitive Landscape

– March 2020 – Google announced to invest more than USD 10 billion in its United States offices and data centers in 2020, and currently, the company is expanding its Google Cloud campus located in Seattle. The company is further investing in its Kirkland development, as well as Oregon, the Bay Area, and Los Angeles.

– April 2020 – NVIDIA announced the completion of its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., for a transaction value of USD 7 billion. Combining NVIDIAs leading computing expertise with Mellanoxs high-performance networking technology, the move will enable customers to achieve higher performance, greater utilization of computing resources, and lower operating costs. With Mellanox, the new NVIDIA has end-to-end technologies from AI computing to networking, full-stack offerings from processors to software, and significant scale to advance next-generation data centers.

Key Market Trends

Hyperscale Data Center to Witness Significant Growth

– Hyperscale data centers offer cloud spaces for cloud computing and big data storage. It mostly has at least 500 storage cabinets covering approx 10,000 sq. Ft of space having 5,000 servers connected with the ultra-high-speed fiber network offering with infrastructural cost to the end-user.

– According to Cisco, the total number of hyperscale facilities is expected to exceed more than 500 by the end of 2020, and Cisco even estimates that 53 percent of all data center traffic will pass through hyperscale facilities by 2020 in the United States.

– According to a study by James Hamilton, power distribution and cooling systems cause around 82% of the data center infrastructural cost. Further, the underutilization of data center space costs with high CAPEX. Recently, larger-scale organizations are emphasized reducing their CAPEX and OPEX, which is driving the adoption of hyperscale datacenters worldwide.

– Players such as AWS, Microsoft, Google offers robust, scalable applications and storage portfolio of services to individuals or businesses. Further, a small town in the rural center of Washington State, Quincy, is home to several hyperscale data centers for companies including Microsoft, Yahoo, and Dell. Since the hyperscale data center is important for the construction of scalable and robust cloud, a large number of cloud service providers use it in the United States.

– In September 2019, EdgeConneX declared a partnership with Lume for leveraging its Cloud Anyware services. The partnership enables them to accomplish goals like bringing its cloud solutions to the Edge, local, and highly proximate to its enterprise customers. EdgeConneX customers can leverage Lumes Cloud Anyware service suite to deploy highly proximate dedicated private, virtual private, hybrid, and on-premise cloud solutions.

– Further, the growth of the market expansion by the players in the region significantly assists in market growth. In January 2020, T5 has bought a 15.4MW data center shell near existing facilities in the Elk Grove Technology Park, near Chicago for enterprise hyperscale data center cloud. Its robust network infrastructure makes it an ideal location for both enterprise and hyperscale cloud companies in need of additional capacity.

– Moreover, the US government started the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) for delivering better services to the public while increasing return-on-investment to taxpayers by consolidating many data centers in the country. The consolidation process includes the process for building hyperscale data centers and to shut-off the underperforming ones. Currently, the government has closed over 3,215 data centers in the country.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593161/united-states-data-center-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=68

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global United States Data Center market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the United States Data Center market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the United States Data Center market.

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the United States Data Center market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the United States Data Center market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the United States Data Center market.

Finally, the United States Data Center Market report is the believable source for gaining Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate and figure, and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com