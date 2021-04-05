United States Data Center Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited

United States Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The United States Data Center Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The United States Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Leading Companies of United States Data Center Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, NetApp, Inc., Atos SE, Equinix, Inc., AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless, Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– March 2020 – Google announced to invest more than USD 10 billion in its United States offices and data centers in 2020, and currently, the company is expanding its Google Cloud campus located in Seattle. The company is further investing in its Kirkland development, as well as Oregon, the Bay Area, and Los Angeles.

– April 2020 – NVIDIA announced the completion of its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., for a transaction value of USD 7 billion. Combining NVIDIA’s leading computing expertise with Mellanox’s high-performance networking technology, the move will enable customers to achieve higher performance, greater utilization of computing resources, and lower operating costs. With Mellanox, the new NVIDIA has end-to-end technologies from AI computing to networking, full-stack offerings from processors to software, and significant scale to advance next-generation data centers.

Key Market Trends:

Hyperscale Data Center to Witness Significant Growth

– Hyperscale data centers offer cloud spaces for cloud computing and big data storage. It mostly has at least 500 storage cabinets covering approx 10,000 sq. Ft of space having 5,000 servers connected with the ultra-high-speed fiber network offering with infrastructural cost to the end-user.

– According to Cisco, the total number of hyperscale facilities is expected to exceed more than 500 by the end of 2020, and Cisco even estimates that 53 percent of all data center traffic will pass through hyperscale facilities by 2020 in the United States.

– According to a study by James Hamilton, power distribution and cooling systems cause around 82% of the data center infrastructural cost. Further, the underutilization of data center space costs with high CAPEX. Recently, larger-scale organizations are emphasized reducing their CAPEX and OPEX, which is driving the adoption of hyperscale datacenters worldwide.

– Players such as AWS, Microsoft, Google offers robust, scalable applications and storage portfolio of services to individuals or businesses. Further, a small town in the rural center of Washington State, Quincy, is home to several hyperscale data centers for companies including Microsoft, Yahoo, and Dell. Since the hyperscale data center is important for the construction of scalable and robust cloud, a large number of cloud service providers use it in the United States.

Regional Outlook of United States Data Center Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Analytical Tools: The United States Data Center Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

