United States Customs Brokerage Market 2021 Business Outlook – United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Post DHL group, Expeditors International

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, United States Customs Brokerage Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The United States Customs Brokerage market is estimated to be valued at more than USD 4 billion and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the United States Customs Brokerage Market are United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Post DHL group, Expeditors International, Livingston International, A.N. Deringer, C.H. Robinson, Carmichael International, Charter Brokerage LLC, CH Powell Company* and others.

Market Overview:

– The Market for customs brokerage in United States has been growing steadily and the growth is expected to continue through the forecast period. The number of entries processed by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been increasing steadily with increasing imports.

– In 2019, USD 2.7 trillion of imports were processed, equating to 35.5 million entries and more than 28.7 million imported cargo containers at the US ports of entry.

– The continuously changing trade environment and increasing complexity of compliance are driving the demand for customs brokerage services, especially with section 301.

– The US CBP has collected approximately USD 80.7 billion in duties, taxes, and other fees in 2019, which includes USD 71.9 billion in duties. The total duties collected in 2019 has increased by more than 70% when compared to 2018.

– The market for customs brokerage is highly competitive with large number of brokers operating, especially along the borders. However, the major players account for significant market share.

– The companies providing customs brokerage services are investing in research and development activities to gain competitive edge in the market. As the demand for streamlined and more effective customs clearance process in short turnaround times is growing, R&D spending is expected to increase through the forecast period.

– The logistics players across the world, including customs brokers are exploring the application of blockchain technology. For instance, Blockchain In Transport Alliance (BiTA) is an alliance formed by logistics and other players to drive the adoption of blockchain.

– In Mar 2019, Livingston announced its membership in the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA). The membership allows the company to provide input into an evolving set of industry standards for rapidly developing blockchain technology that will serve as the core of digitized business transactions in the world of international freight.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

