United States Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021 Strategic Assessments –FedEx, XPO Logistics, CH Robinson Worldwide, JB Hunt, Expeditors

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States Cold Chain Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, and Frorecasts(2020 – 2025) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for United States Cold Chain Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, and Frorecasts(2020 – 2025) investments from 2021 till 2025.

United States Cold Chain Logistics Market is growing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The United States Cold Chain Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, and Frorecasts(2020 – 2025) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like FedEx, XPO Logistics, CH Robinson Worldwide, JB Hunt, Expeditors, Knight-Swift Transportation, Total Quality Logistics, U.S Xpress, Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, Prime Inc, Lineage Logistics, ABF Freight, KLLM Logistics, Marten, Stevens Transport, DHL Supply Chain, Henningsen Cold Storage, DB Schenker

The Organic Trade Industry reported that in 2018, about 14% of all fruit and vegetable sales in the United States were categorized as organic leading to a total of USD 52.50 billion organic food sales in the country, 5.50% of all food sold in retail. The increasing demand and inculcation of these products in the retail stores, storage and transportation from the farmland to the shops and from shops to the customers require huge inputs from the cold chain logistics sector to facilitate its growth.

The food and beverage industry alone contributes 5% to the country’s GDP and the rise in the industry is proposed to drive a steady demand for refrigerated transportation. About 95% of new drugs that are coming in the market are developed and manufactured in the United States that require proper temperature-controlled logistics. The presence of large beverage companies in the United States, given their immense dependence on the cold storage transportation facilities to deliver goods, is also one of the major factors that are expected to fuel the demand for refrigerated vehicles. The growth in the import and exports of these products is increasing the demand for refrigerated transportation.

Key Market Trends

Growing Organic Food Market

The demand for organic food in the country has been continuously increasing due to rapid urbanization and an increase in the adoption of a healthy dietary lifestyle. Diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity, and excessive contamination in conventional food are driving organic food sales. Organic fruits and vegetables are one of the largest and fastest-growing segments of the United States food market.

Increasing Multi-Temperature Trucking

Chilled or perishable food items, pharma products, nuclear reactors etc; all have multiple challenges in transportation, in response to which the cold chain management is increasing its complexity significantly. The refrigerated trucks that can hold goods in multiple segments at different temperatures are developed and are gaining popularity in recent years in the United States. These trucks are particularly used for the retail purpose, where temperature-controlled goods are in relatively small quantities from regional distribution centres.

