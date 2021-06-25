United States Ceramic Tiles Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: Emser Tile, Dal-Tile Corporation, Monarch Ceramic Tile, Jeffrey Court

The report provides a detailed assessment of the ‘United States Ceramic Tiles Market’. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Ceramic Tiles investments from 2021 to 2025. The report provides pre COVID-19 historic data, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

Market Overview:

In United States the demand for ceramic tiles are anticipated to accelerate over the projected period owing to increasing demand from single-family house constructions and strengthening residential replacement in the country. Ceramic tiles are durable, rigid, and environment friendly materials that comply with green building standards, thus are gaining traction in flooring and walling applications. The factors boosting the market growth are the expanding infrastructure projects and flourishing architectural industry, along with rising exports of designer tiles. The United States market is projected to witness increasing utilization due to the availability of kaolin for the manufacturing of ceramic tiles. In the United States, the adoption of inkjet technology and the thriving flooring market are the main drivers of market growth. The Unites States market also has the presence of major market players, and they have been investing substantially to strengthen their hold in the market.

Top Key Players in the United States Ceramic Tiles Market are Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Florida Tile Inc., Crossville Inc., Marazzi, American Olean Tile Company, Emser Tile, Dal-Tile Corporation, Monarch Ceramic Tile, Jeffrey Court, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Consumption of Ceramic Tiles is Driving the Market

Ceramic tiles are commercially available in a wide range of colours, size, and textures, thus are gaining consumer attraction for high end flooring applications. The growth of the United States ceramic tiles market can be attributed to the growing consumption of residential buildings, hospitals, and laboratories among others owing to their durability and low price. Ceramic tiles with stain and germ resistant features is likely to enhance the market demand of the product. The majority consumption of United States ceramic tiles is mainly imported from abroad. The largest importers of ceramic tile to the United States are Italy, China, Mexico, Spain, etc.

Increasing Construction Activities Driving the Market

Ceramic tiles market for new construction activities shall witness maximum gains over the forecast timespan. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in residential construction spending, owing to which, there has been a rise in the demand for ceramic tiles across the country. The increasing options regarding wall decoration in residential buildings and changing consumer preferences is estimated to push the growth of wall tiles. The growing construction industry where ceramic tiles find application for flooring and wall decoration is expected to boost the ceramic tiles market during forecast period.

