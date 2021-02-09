United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Market Analysis, Growth Rate and Research Outlook 2021 to 2025 | Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC

The United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The United States Automotive Heat Exchanger market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, United States Automotive Heat Exchanger market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the United States Automotive Heat Exchanger market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the United States Automotive Heat Exchanger industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The United States Automotive Heat Exchanger Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 8.6 % during the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape: Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., APC International, Ltd., Hella KGaA Hueck and Co, CTS Corporation, IAV Automotive Engineering, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NOOK Industries, Inc., Valeo S.A., and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Electric Vehicle Sales Boosting the Demand for Heat Exchangers

The sales and the production of the electric vehicles are further expected to witness a phenomenal growth rate, with many countries trying to achieve the zero-emission standards. Many economies around the world are aiming to eliminate pollutants from the vehicles by completely removing fossil fuel vehicles from the roads. The United States plans to have 100% zero-emission electric-powered vehicles on the way by the end of 2040.

To make this a possibility, the government is offering many incentives to the customers opting for electric-powered vehicles. The customers of electric cars are expected to get additional benefits, such as price subsidies, free parking, and tax exemptions, etc. In contrast, the buyers of regular vehicles are being levied heavy taxes. With further incentives from the regulating authorities and the availability of better electric cars, the sales are further expected to grow up in the country.

The United States is Leading the North American Heat Exchanger Market

Demand for passenger cars and LCVs in the United States is expected to grow during the forecast period, leading to high demand for automotive heat exchanger units in the United States. With the country offering many additional incentives to the ZEV’s buyers and the strong motive of the alliance, the share of the electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly in the United States. It has helped significantly in the growth of the Unites States automotive heat exchanger market.

he automotive heat exchanger manufacturers in the United States have started to invest heavily in the lightweight automotive material (such as aluminum), which is expected to significantly enhance the demand for automotive heat exchangers in the region. However, the availability of the critical raw materials has posed a significant concern in the Market, raising pricing concerns in the competitive and price-sensitive heat exchanger market. There was a shortfall in the supply of copper for the fifth consecutive year at the beginning of 2015. In the aluminum market, financial transactions such as the purchase of physical quantities, storage of these stocks in warehouses (owned by the London Metal Exchange), and simultaneous sales of the same in the Market posed a challenge. The shortage of any raw material results in price hikes and attempts have been made to address this issue through the use of alternative materials.

