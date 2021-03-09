United States Automotive Composites Market 2021 Outlook -3B Fiberglass, Base Group, BASF, BMW, Cytec Industries Inc, Delphi Automotive PLC

United States Automotive Composites Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The United States Automotive Composites Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Unites States automotive composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecasted period (2020 – 2025)

Top Leading Companies of United States Automotive Composites Market are 3B Fiberglass, Base Group, BASF, BMW, Cytec Industries Inc, Delphi Automotive PLC, General Motors Company, Nippo Sheet Glass Co Ltd, SGL Group, Toray Industries Inc and others.

Industry News and Developments:

In November 2018, Hexcel Corporation acquired ARC technologies, the same company in 2017 acquired Oxford performance material company. In March 2018, Toray industries acquired TenCate advanced composites for 823.8 million Euros. PPG Industries fibreglass was acquired by Nippon On Sep 14, 2017. Composite material manufacturer GreenCore materials announced on Jan 29, 2020 that they will setup a 10 million USD factory in Georgetown. On March 6, 2020 TRB lightweight and Toyota Tsuho America announced joint venture to produce high volume composite parts to serve automotive industry in North American region.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials

The automotive industry has been focusing on vehicle weight for decades as vehicle weight have direct impact on driving dynamics and fuel consumption. Due to the high cost of potential lightweight solutions and consumers limited willingness to pay for weight reduction in automotive, the use of costly lightweight materials has so far been limited. As governments from around the world are implementing stringent emission regulations and even are planning to set even higher emissions standards in the coming years, the importance of lightweight materials will increase._In a typical automobile, the use of fibers is 50% by volume, while adding just 10% to the weight. In the United States, regulations mandate that by 2025, the average fuel economy standard must meet 54.5 miles per gallon. As per the US Department of Energy (DOE), reducing the weight of vehicles by 10% yields an increase of 6-8% in fuel economy. As a result, companies have started using materials like carbon fiber and glass fiber composites to make vehicles lightweight and fuel-efficient. The_usage of glass fiber composites aids in reducing vehicle by 25%.

Apart from carbon fiber, automobile manufacturers have been using glass fiber composites in the manufacturing of numerous automotive components. For instance, 2017 Mini Countryman features an interior panel carrier, uses high flow concentrate long glass fiber-reinforced polypropylene (LGFPP) material (STAMAX resin) from SABIC. The part is ~15% lighter in weight than if made from solid plastic. With the demand for lightweight vehicles increasing rapidly in developing economies, the market for carbon fiber composites is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.