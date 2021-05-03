United States Automotive Composites Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth and Business Opportunities till 2025 – hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fibre and composite Inc, SGL carbon and Toray Industries Inc

The United States Automotive Composites Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the United States Automotive Composites market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the United States Automotive Composites market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Significant players in the market are hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fibre and composite Inc, SGL carbon and Toray Industries Inc.

The Unites States automotive composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecasted period (2020 – 2025)

Market News

– In November 2018, Hexcel Corporation acquired ARC technologies, the same company in 2017 acquired Oxford performance material company.

– In March 2018, Toray industries acquired TenCate advanced composites for 823.8 million Euros. PPG Industries fibreglass was acquired by Nippon On Sep 14, 2017. Composite material manufacturer GreenCore materials announced on Jan 29, 2020 that they will setup a 10 million USD factory in Georgetown.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Lightweight Materials

The automotive industry has been focusing on vehicle weight for decades as vehicle weight have direct impact on driving dynamics and fuel consumption. Due to the high cost of potential lightweight solutions and consumers limited willingness to pay for weight reduction in automotive, the use of costly lightweight materials has so far been limited. As governments from around the world are implementing stringent emission regulations and even are planning to set even higher emissions standards in the coming years, the importance of lightweight materials will increase.

Technological Advancements Will Help Market Grow

Composite parts not only benefit businesses but also help in reducing raw material requirements, energy consumption, and increasing flexibility in prices. It also plays a role in achieving sustainability. Manufacturers are taking advantage of technological advancements. Composites are increasingly being used in interiors, exteriors and under the hood. Air intake, engine oil pan, radiator, engine cover, air cooler end caps and aero ducts.

