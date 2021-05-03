United States Automotive Airbag Systems Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth and Business Opportunities till 2025 – Autolive Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Joyson Safety Systems, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation

The United States Automotive Airbag Systems Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the United States Automotive Airbag Systems market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the United States Automotive Airbag Systems market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players in the market are Autolive Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Joyson Safety Systems, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, amongst others.

The United States Automotive Airbag Systems Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Key Market Trends

Silicone Coated Airbags to growth at a fast pace

Silicon coated airbags have captured the largest market share in the United States due to its properties like lighter weight, reduced stiffness, along with higher performance and lower costs, which has propelled many airbag manufacturers to switch from Neoprene coating to Silicone coating. Neoprene is very thick and needed to be mixed with a solvent in order to be applied to the fabric.

Electric Vehicles to Drive the growth of the Market

The expanding market for electric and hybrid vehicles is a major driver for the airbag systems market. There has been tremendous growth in the electric vehicle market in the country. The United States has the highest number of electric vehicles after China and Europe.

The sales of electric vehicles in the country are expected to increase, owing to a fall in costs of batteries and improvements in technologies, like increased storage capacity which has led to increased adoption by buyers. In order to encourage the sales of electric vehicles, over half of the states in the country are using rebates, tax exemptions, and tax credits.

