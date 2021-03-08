United States Aesthetic Devices Market Research 2021-Competitive Insights: Hologic Inc. (Cynosure), Alma Lasers, Lumenis Inc.

The United States Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the United States Aesthetic Devices market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The US aesthetic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of around 11.81% over the forecast period.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on United States Aesthetic Devices Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152929/united-states-aesthetic-devices-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the United States Aesthetic Devices Market: Hologic Inc. (Cynosure), Alma Lasers, Lumenis Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical Inc.), and Allergan

Market Overview:

There are certain factors that are affecting the market in a positive way, which include technological advancement in devices, increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures, rising adoption of minimally invasive devices, and increasing obese population.

Earlier, anyone seeking medical assistance with cosmetic issues had only intrusive surgical procedures to choose from. Owing to the advances in the field of aesthetics, this is no longer the case. Medical aesthetic technology has advanced rapidly over the past two decades. The highly advanced technologies have offered a wide range of products and solutions to patients seeking medical assistance. New technologies are being developed and introduced into the market, including the use of laser, dynamic pulse control, radiofrequency, and infrared technologies. In recent years, skin-tightening and non-invasive fat technologies have created a new niche in the medical aesthetic technology market. They have been proven financially lucrative, and they are expected to dominate in the near future.

In the area of cellulite reduction, some of the emerging technologies hint at a future of improved outcomes with a positive effect on the overall US market. With such kind of innovations, the market for aesthetic device-based treatments continues to evolve. Furthermore, such advances are expected to make these aesthetic procedures affordable to the patient population, thereby reducing the number of patient visits and healthcare costs.

Key Market Trends

The Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market

Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. Aesthetic surgical procedures include breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. Its demand is also increasing among teen male breast reduction. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals. According to the Plastic Surgery Statistics Report 2018, breast augmentation procedures accounted for 0.313 million, an increase of 4% from the previous year.

As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and drive the market at a modest rate over the forecast period.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152929/united-states-aesthetic-devices-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

This United States Aesthetic Devices Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202152929?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com