United States Activated Carbon Market 2021 Business Scenario – Albemarle Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation

The United States Activated Carbon market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global United States Activated Carbon Market with its specific geographical regions.

The United States activated carbon market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 3%, over the forecast period.

Key factors driving the market growth include augmenting prominence for air pollution control. However, the market faces few challenges, such as narrower markets, due to increased costs of some grades of activated carbon, and the threat of substitutes, like silica gel and super sand.

Market By Top Companies:

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbon Activated Corporation, CarbUSA, CPL Activated Carbons, Donau Chemie AG, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ingevity, JACOBI CARBONS GROUP, KURARAY CO., LTD, KUREHA CORPORATION, PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS, Prominent Systems, Inc., Veolia

Industry Research Coverage

Emerging Applications in the Medical and Pharmaceutical Sector

– Activated carbon has several direct, as well as indirect applications, in the medical and pharmaceutical sector.

– Activated carbon is used to reduce cholesterol levels and treat cholestasis during pregnancy. It is used as an anti-flatulent before abdominal radiography procedures and after radiography. It is employed in the removal of radio-opaque dyestuff’s that are discharged to the sewerage system.

– Another advantage of activated carbon in the medical field is its efficiency in solving over-the-counter stomach remedies, where it is incorporated as an active ingredient. For wound care, activated carbon is included in dressings for controlling odor, and in certain cases, to prevent sepsis.

– Owing to its superior adsorbing capabilities, activated carbon can be employed in cases where effective filtration systems are involved in pharmaceutical processing. Key factors in these cases are performance and purity. These factors help in reducing the contamination of the product, without affecting the pH value of the solution, while at the same time, ensuring soluble minerals with low-acid content.

– Owing to the growing usage of activated carbon in pharmaceutical applications, the market for the same has witnessed tremendous growth over the last five years and is expected to grow in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The United States activated carbon market is consolidated, with the top five players accounting for around half of the market. The major companies include Cabot Corporation, Ingevity, PURAGEN ACTIVATED CARBONS, Kuraray Co., Ltd, and Donau Chemie AG, among others.

Finally, this Activated Carbon report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Activated Carbon product development and gives an outline of the potential United States market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

