United Kingdom Wound Care Management Market Latest Advancements and Growth Analysis 2021-2026

Top Companies in the United Kingdom Wound Care Management Market are Johnson & Johnson, KCI Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, Convatec Inc., Medtronic PLC, Beiersdorf, Coloplast AS, Molnlycke Health Care, Derma Sciences and others.

Key Market Trends



The Surgical Staplers Segment is Expected to Grow Rapidly over the Forecast Period

Surgical staplers are specialized medical staplers, which can be used as an alternative to sutures for the purpose of wound closure. They can be used during minimally invasive image-guided procedures. With the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the surgical staplers segment is expanding. Surgical staplers offer benefits, such as faster recovery, less pain, coagulation, and accurate closure, especially in minimally invasive procedures. Various applications of surgical staplers include the areas of gynecology, abdominal surgeries, and cardiothoracic and orthopedic surgeries.

The growth of the wound care management market is attributed to the increase in the geriatric population, rising incidences of a chronic wound, and an increase in the number of surgeries

According to the National Institute of Health, one in every 16 people in the United Kingdom is suffering from diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is around 6% of the overall population. Nearly one-third of the diabetic population develop foot ulceration within a year of diagnosis. Diabetic foot refers to infection, ulceration, and possible amputation of a foot or leg among diabetics. Incidences of chronic wounds, especially foot ulcers, are common among the diabetic population. While more than 80,000 adults are expected to undergo a lower extremity amputation, diabetics are 10 times more likely to undergo amputation at some point in their lifetime. The diabetic population is likely to grow in the United Kingdom, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market for wound care management devices during the forecast period.

