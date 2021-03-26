United Kingdom Wearable Sensors Market 2021 Business Scenario –Infineon Technologies UK Ltd., STMicroelectronics Ltd., and Panasonic UK Ltd.

United Kingdom Wearable Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

United Kingdom Wearable Sensors market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The United Kingdom Wearable Sensors market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Infineon Technologies UK Ltd., STMicroelectronics Ltd., and Panasonic UK Ltd., NXP Semiconductors UK Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The U.K. wearable sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 39.50% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The major trend driving the U.K wearable sensor market is miniaturization and improved communication capabilities, which enable their integration into various devices and machines without compromising other functionalities. The market is also stimulated due to the rising awareness of health and fitness, where wearable sensors play a vital role. Innovations in fields as diverse as connectivity, sensor technology, material and data sciences, robotics, and e-textiles, are driving rapid advances in wearables sensors in a broad range of consumer and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. With the increasing expectation of being connected anytime and anywhere, wearable sensor technology has grown to be one of the biggest growing industries in the UK. New opportunities in the market, such as the internet of things (IoT) and smart mobile devices, have accelerated the development of wearables since they provide many benefits to users.



Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector Expected to Occupy the Highest Market Share

– The demand for wearables with health applications is firmly on the surge in the UK. As patients are increasingly utilizing wearable technology and mobile apps in health monitoring and management, healthcare service administration is changing. The digitization of healthcare is being realized, with many providers and patients already utilizing AI-powered healthcare services, including home-based diagnostics, and virtual health assistants. One such instance would be Babylon Health in the UK.

– Another typical example of wearable healthcare technology that has a practical application is Current, who has designed a wearable device that can remotely monitor patients after their discharge from the hospital. The device uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze patient data delivering actionable insights to clinicians. The Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust Hospital reported a 22% reduction in-home visits after deploying the technology.

– Wearables as medical technologies are growing an integral part of measuring physical status, personal analytics, recording physiological parameters, or informing schedule for medication. In the UK, businesses developing wearable devices for the healthcare sector will continue to witness the market expansion, with AI ecosystem assets such as Machine Learning, Smartphone apps, among others, expected to have a profound impact on the delivery of care.

– Further, active partnerships and research efforts are an ongoing trend in the wearable sensors market in the UK. For instance, in a research project funded by the Department of Health and Social Care (administered by Innovate UK), wearable biosensors are being developed to help monitor the health of livestock.

– The Apple Watch is the most apparent use of a wearable device for healthcare monitoring. The current iteration of the Watch can monitor the wearer�s heart rate and inform them if there is a possible issue. And with cases of diabetes on the increase, devices such as the Dexcom CGM offer a suitable monitoring solution.

– The molecular diagnostic device developed at Biotangents Ltd. is suitable for pen-side testing and will allow quick and accurate identification of infectious diseases, such as brucellosis, in livestock.

Increasing Adoption of Wearable Devices for Continuous Monitoring of Vital Signs

– Wearable devices have emerged as rapidly developing technologies that have the potential to change people�s lifestyles and improve their wellbeing, decisions, and behaviors as well as enhance core business processes.

– Owing to the growing penetration rates of urbanization, the need for aesthetically appealing advanced featured products with the capacity to better serve consumers� daily necessities, such as time schedules, have propelled the market for smartwatches, globally.

– Beating the 2019 list is the Apple series four that comes amongst the few watches with an inbuilt electrocardiogram to alert in case one is receiving a heart complication. Additionally, the watch automatically recognizes panic, for instance, in case of a fall, which will trigger it to send help notifications to the physician and close family members.

– Wearable Devices from other popular models like Fitbit, Huawei, Garmin, and Samsung, can keep track of day�s activities such as the distance covered and stay in track of health goals more so when one wants to reduce calorie intake and burn fats.

– Moreover, the vast millennial population has been embracing smartwatches, owing to enhanced spending for their regular work hours tracking as well as luxury standards. For instance, European millennials are predicted to witness an average expenditure growth by 18%, to above USD 53,000, by 2022.

– Additionally, various efforts are being taken by the players in the market to get a competitive edge in this fast-growing market, mainly catering to the need from the millennial generation population. In 2018, Fossil Group launched seven next-generation smartwatches, magnifying the technological innovations on the wrist, while keeping the aesthetically fashioned designs for Indian millennials.

– With growing cases of health issues that are primarily attributed to the sedentary lifestyle, the use of fitness trackers is now becoming even more popular. Xiaomi Mi Band 2S can keep track of health even when you are asleep, which makes it easier for the doctor to make an accurate diagnosis.

– There is an accelerating demand in the use of medical wearables owing to its affordability and comfort as opposed to regular checkups that not only comes at a cost but also expensive. Google smart lenses, and Cloud DX vitality, health patch MD are competent in detecting body changes and analyzes the data and cautions individuals of contracting diseases.

– The use of wearable technology is growing and becoming a need owing to their affordability. With the most advanced development, these devices can now read lots of data and monitor vital signs and are more superior to their earlier version.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

