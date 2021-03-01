United Kingdom (UK) Corrugated Board Packaging Market Global Competition and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the United Kingdom (UK) Corrugated Board Packaging market in its latest report titled, “United Kingdom (UK) Corrugated Board Packaging Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and Asia-Pacific dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United Kingdom Corrugated Board Packaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the United Kingdom (UK) Corrugated Board Packaging Market: International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, WestRock Company, Sealed Air Corporation, GWP GROUP, The Box Factory Limited, Belmont Packaging, Saxon Packaging (Smurfit Kappa Group), Atlas Packaging Limited, The Corrugated Case Company, NUTTALL Packaging, Cardboard Box Company, Fencor Packaging Group Limited, and Others.

Industry News:

– October 2019 – Scottish drinks packaging firm McLaren Packaging and Staffordshire-based printed packaging supplier Swanline Group, collaborated to create a sustainable energy facility fuelled by organic waste to power the manufacture of corrugated sheet board. McLaren’s GBP 5.5 million investment will facilitate carbon-neutral corrugated material for use at McLaren and Swanline’s manufacturing plants in Port Glasgow and Staffordshire.

Market Overview:

– According to the Confederation of Paper Industry, the United Kingdom, 3.9 million metric tons of paper and board production, and 5.3 million KSM of corrugated board production were done in 2019.

– Corrugated board is versatile, due to which it can take various forms other than the box, and due to sustainability issues, it is slowly replaced by flexible plastic bags. Moreover, corrugated boxes act as a perfect base to hold several types of printing techniques. Due to this, companies tend to prefer corrugated packaging as a marketing tool. It acts as a mobile billboard, where the companies do not have to spend additionally on marketing. According to FEFCO, the United Kingdom shipped over 2,147 thousand metric tons of corrugated boxes in 2018.

– Furthermore, the corrugated board packaging manufacturers are directly collaborating with vendors to provide more agile and customizable solutions. The Corrugated Case Company in the United Kingdom has partnered with Mjallen, Next PLC, Moores, Radius Systems, and other clients to deliver its corrugated boxes. In 2019, it produced 16,346,155 corrugated boxes.

– The United Kingdom has many corrugated board manufacturers due to the increasing demand for packaging in many end-user industries, such as food and beverage, e-commerce, and paper products, among others. According to FEFCO, in 2018, there were 28 corrugated board packaging manufacturers with 67 production plants and 16,262 employees, in the United Kingdom.

– With the outbreak of COVID-19, the demand for corrugated board packaging in the region is witnessing significant growth due to demand for transport packaging of essential products, such as packaging for food and other consumer products, medical and pharmaceutical and tissues, and hygiene products.

– Moreover, companies are launching new corrugated packaging products to meet the requirements arising owing to the COVID-19 crisis. For instance, DS Smith has developed special emergency provision boxes to meet the increased demand for safer home delivery in the food retail sector, as the global COVID-19 outbreak is intensifying.

Both Regional and Asia-Pacific sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Kay Market Trend:

Fresh Food and Produce Industry Expected to Gain Significant Traction

– The food industry is rapidly moving towards eco-friendly packaging by adopting corrugated board packaging solutions. The increasing concern towards hygiene in food packaging has mandated several standards for the packaging industry and stimulated the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions.

– The EU Regulation 1935/2004 on food contact materials and Regulation 2023/2006 on good manufacturing practice (GMP) are the laws applicable to corrugated packaging used in food applications in the EU. Hence, this poses several challenges in acquiring hygienic and sustainable packaging solutions for the food industry.

– Several solution providers in the market aim to provide solutions for the food industry to expand their market presence. For instance, in May 2020, Softbox created a new plastic-free 100% kerbside-recyclable cardboard insulated shipper, for the delivery of chilled food. The single-use low-cost parcel shipper is made from 100% recycled corrugated cardboard, using zero plastic.

– Also, in June 2020, Cepac, a United Kingdom-based packaging solution provider achieved registered status for its Chiller Pack, which is a corrugated cardboard composition packaging, designed for the transport of fresh fish and shellfish. It assists in the dry transportation of fish and shellfish.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

