United Kingdom Sports Drink Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021- Pepsico, The Coca Cola Company, Lucozade, HIGH5

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United Kingdom Sports Drink including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for United Kingdom Sports Drink investments from 2020 till 2023.

United Kingdom sports drink market is segmented by packaging into PET bottles and cans. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail stores, and other channels. Other distribution channels include vending machines and pharmacies.

The United Kingdom sports drink market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2019-2024.

– UK population is getting increasingly inclined towards maintaining health and fitness, which has driven the growth of the sports drink market. The market is also driven by the widespread penetration of sports nutrition products in the past few years.

– With the increasing shelf space of health-promoting products, sports drinks have gained retail space in the market.

– Moreover, consumers are nowadays getting increasingly aware of the composition of products, which has triggered the popularity of clean labeled sports drinks in the country. With the rising health concern in the country, there has been an increased demand for nutrition filled, low-calorie sports drink made from natural ingredients such as stevia as a healthier sugar alternative.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Pepsico, The Coca Cola Company, Lucozade, HIGH5

Key Market Trends

Consumer Preference For Clean-Label Products

Consumers in the United Kingdom sports drink market seek information about ingredients and tend to prefer products that are made from organic and natural procedures and ingredients. For instance, according to a survey conducted by the European Commission, a list of ingredients was found to be the most important information among the distribution of the most important pieces of information on performance boosting product labels in Europe in 2015. The survey was conducted via questionnaires and gathered data from 1,221 respondents who consumed food intended for sportspersons in the previous year. In 2015, it was also 9 percent of the respondents considered the use of natural ingredients/procedures as the most important information on the product label. Sports drink manufacturers have also been increasingly following introducing such clean-label products to meet the market demand. For instance, companies such as The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo have introduced a sports drink made from organic ingredients, sugar alternatives, and infused with vitamins and minerals. Thus, consumer-consciousness is quite significant in the market studied.

Increased Sports Participation Driving Sports Drink Demand

An increasing number of people participating in sports such as athletics, bodybuilding, weightlifting, and football drives the market for sports drink in the United Kingdom. For instance, the number of people participating in athletics in England from 2006-2007 to 2015-2016 increased considerably at a CAGR of 5.52%. In 2015-2016, approximately 3.3 million people participated in athletics in England. Sports drinks are consumed by athletes to stay hydrated while restoring the carbohydrates, electrolytes, and other nutrients, which is otherwise lost during exercise. As the athletic participation in the region has increased, so has the need for sports replenishment and nutrition. Thus, healthy hydration trends in athletics have been a key factor for the growth of the sports drink market in this region.

